All Eyes Were On Femi Adebayo & Chioma Akpotha’s Royal Entrance and Traditional Glam at “Seven Doors” Premiere

This week, Lagos has been abuzz with back-to-back movie premieres, turning the city into a red-carpet hotspot. From “Everybody Loves Jenifa” to “Thin Line,” the excitement reached a new peak last night with the premiere of “Seven Doors,” Femi Adebayo’s latest Netflix series, set to drop tomorrow, December 13.

The premiere celebrated culture, history, and storytelling, with the lead cast making a memorable entrance. Femi Adebayo and Chioma Akpotha, who plays his wife in the series, arrived in a vintage car and danced their way onto the red carpet, reflecting the series’ rich cultural themes.

See here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

The event saw several Nollywood actors and industry figures in attendance, dressed in traditional attire that honoured the series’ historical setting. Guests included Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Solade, Faithia Williams, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Kiekie, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Adebayo Salami, and Ronke Oshodi.

The premiere was more than just a fashion showcase; it was a celebration of creativity and tradition, offering a preview of the storytelling depth that “Seven Doors” promises to deliver.

See how the stars turned up:

Femi Adebayo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami)

Chioma Akpotha

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

Ronke Oshodi Oke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Ronke Odunsanya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Faithia Williams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Faithia Williams (@faithiawilliams)

Muyiwa Ademola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Jide Kosoko

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and others

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

More looks from the gents

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

More moments from the premiere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

