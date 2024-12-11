Connect with us

Movies & TV

See All the Daring Fashion Moments from Mercy Aigbe’s Sin City Glam-Themed “Thin Line” Premiere

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Mercy Aigbe’s “Thin Line” premiere brought all the glamour, drama, and bold fashion moments you’d expect from a night themed “Sin City Glam.”

The red carpet turned into a showcase of style as Nollywood’s finest stepped out in head-turning looks. Mercy led the charge in an outfit that set the tone for the night—bold, edgy, and unforgettable. Celebrities like Uche Montana, Phyna, Iyabo Ojo, Moyo Lawal, Idia Aisien, Daniella Peters, and The Cute Abiola made their mark with looks that sparked conversations and kept the cameras flashing.

Hosted by Jay On Air, the night wasn’t just a celebration of fashion. It also marked the much-anticipated release of “Thin Line,” Mercy’s new film, which hits cinemas on December 13.

From unforgettable outfits to the electric atmosphere, the premiere delivered an evening to remember. Scroll down to relive all the captivating red carpet moments:

Mercy Aigbe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Phyna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phyna (@unusualphyna)

Uche Montana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Kazeem Adeoti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kazim Adeoti (@kazimadeoti)

Daniella Peters

Moyo Lawal

The cast of “Thin Line”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Jay On Air

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Onaolapo (@jay_onair)

 

