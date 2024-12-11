Movies & TV
See All the Daring Fashion Moments from Mercy Aigbe’s Sin City Glam-Themed “Thin Line” Premiere
Mercy Aigbe’s “Thin Line” premiere brought all the glamour, drama, and bold fashion moments you’d expect from a night themed “Sin City Glam.”
The red carpet turned into a showcase of style as Nollywood’s finest stepped out in head-turning looks. Mercy led the charge in an outfit that set the tone for the night—bold, edgy, and unforgettable. Celebrities like Uche Montana, Phyna, Iyabo Ojo, Moyo Lawal, Idia Aisien, Daniella Peters, and The Cute Abiola made their mark with looks that sparked conversations and kept the cameras flashing.
Hosted by Jay On Air, the night wasn’t just a celebration of fashion. It also marked the much-anticipated release of “Thin Line,” Mercy’s new film, which hits cinemas on December 13.
From unforgettable outfits to the electric atmosphere, the premiere delivered an evening to remember. Scroll down to relive all the captivating red carpet moments:
Mercy Aigbe
Phyna
Uche Montana
Idia Aisien
Iyabo Ojo
Kazeem Adeoti
Daniella Peters
Moyo Lawal
The cast of “Thin Line”
Jay On Air
