Veekee James Just Slayed the "Iyalode" Red Carpet in the Most Gorgeous Kente Dress

All the Moments You Missed from Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Fairy-Tale Wedding in Tanzania

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Is Your New Miss World 2025!

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Just Made the Miss World Final Four & Did It for Africa

Joy Mojisola Raimi Wrapped Her Miss World Journey in Gratitude & a Top 20 Spot

Toyin Abraham Is the Picture of Elegance in This White Agbada-Inspired Look

It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

Bloody Civilian Channels Deep Emotion and Desire in New Single “Ladida”

You’ve Got to See What the Stars Wore to Toyin Abraham’s “Iyalode” Premiere

The Lagos premiere of Iyalode brought together celebrity, style and satire as stars reimagined the “Over Sabi Aunty” archetype on the red carpet.
The stars gathered yesterday for the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s latest film “Iyalode,” where the mood was as stylish as it was celebratory.

The theme for the evening, “Dress Like an Over Sabi Aunty,” was a playful nod to a familiar figure in Nigerian culture. In Pidgin English, “over sabi” refers to someone who insists on knowing it all or goes out of their way to be helpful, often to excess. For this occasion, that sense of doing the most was embraced with humour and intent.

Guests took the brief and ran with it. There were bold silhouettes, eye-catching fabrics and no shortage of confidence. Toyin Abraham changed her outfit mid-premiere, and Mercy Aigbe rolled in on a carriage before switching it up again for the after-party. If you were wondering how far the stars would go to nail the brief, the answer is very far. Doing too much never looked this good.

Take a look at how your faves showed out.

Toyin Abraham

Mercy Aigbe

 

Bimbo Ademoye

 

Kolawole Ajeyemi

Sandra Okunzuwa

 

