You’ve Got to See What the Stars Wore to Toyin Abraham’s “Iyalode” Premiere

The stars gathered yesterday for the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s latest film “Iyalode,” where the mood was as stylish as it was celebratory.

The theme for the evening, “Dress Like an Over Sabi Aunty,” was a playful nod to a familiar figure in Nigerian culture. In Pidgin English, “over sabi” refers to someone who insists on knowing it all or goes out of their way to be helpful, often to excess. For this occasion, that sense of doing the most was embraced with humour and intent.

Guests took the brief and ran with it. There were bold silhouettes, eye-catching fabrics and no shortage of confidence. Toyin Abraham changed her outfit mid-premiere, and Mercy Aigbe rolled in on a carriage before switching it up again for the after-party. If you were wondering how far the stars would go to nail the brief, the answer is very far. Doing too much never looked this good.

Take a look at how your faves showed out.

Toyin Abraham

Mercy Aigbe

Bimbo Ademoye

Kolawole Ajeyemi

Sandra Okunzuwa