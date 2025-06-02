Veekee James Just Slayed the “Iyalode” Red Carpet in the Most Gorgeous Kente Dress

Veekee James made a striking entrance at the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s latest film “Iyalode,” channeling full movie-star energy with every step. Already a fashion favourite, this time she managed to merge her signature style with a new kind of spotlight-ready elegance.

Her look for the evening paid tribute to West African artistry, featuring a custom kente gown designed in Ghana. The piece was floor-length and visually striking, composed of intricate beadwork and sequins in rich reds, coral tones, and subtle green highlights. It was a sculptural creation , tailored closely at the waist and hips, with a sharply defined shoulder that gave the look architectural strength.

The scoop neckline added a touch of softness to the strong silhouette, and her braided updo was giving “I’ve got this” energy. Paired with glowing makeup and a red clutch that matched the texture of her gown, the look came together like a fashion fairytale.

Veekee knew exactly what she was doing, see more photos