Connect with us

Scoop Style

Veekee James Just Slayed the "Iyalode" Red Carpet in the Most Gorgeous Kente Dress

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

All the Moments You Missed from Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Fairy-Tale Wedding in Tanzania

Beauty Scoop

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Beauty Scoop

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Is Your New Miss World 2025!

Beauty Scoop

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Just Made the Miss World Final Four & Did It for Africa

Beauty News Scoop

Joy Mojisola Raimi Wrapped Her Miss World Journey in Gratitude & a Top 20 Spot

Scoop Style

Toyin Abraham Is the Picture of Elegance in This White Agbada-Inspired Look

Beauty Scoop

It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

Music Scoop

Bloody Civilian Channels Deep Emotion and Desire in New Single “Ladida”

Inspired Scoop

Oluwatobi Oyinlola Breaks Guinness Record for Creating the World’s Smallest GPS Tracking Device

Scoop

Veekee James Just Slayed the “Iyalode” Red Carpet in the Most Gorgeous Kente Dress

Veekee James brought West African design to the red carpet in Lagos, wearing a custom Ghanaian kente gown that stood out for its structure, beadwork, and cultural depth.
Avatar photo

Published

41 minutes ago

 on

Veekee James made a striking entrance at the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s latest film “Iyalode,” channeling full movie-star energy with every step. Already a fashion favourite, this time she managed to merge her signature style with a new kind of spotlight-ready elegance.

Her look for the evening paid tribute to West African artistry, featuring a custom kente gown designed in Ghana. The piece was floor-length and visually striking, composed of intricate beadwork and sequins in rich reds, coral tones, and subtle green highlights. It was a sculptural creation , tailored closely at the waist and hips, with a sharply defined shoulder that gave the look architectural strength.

The scoop neckline added a touch of softness to the strong silhouette, and her braided updo was giving “I’ve got this” energy. Paired with glowing makeup and a red clutch that matched the texture of her gown, the look came together like a fashion fairytale.

Veekee knew exactly what she was doing, see more photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php