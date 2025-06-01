All the Moments You Missed from Juma Jux & Priscilla Ojo’s Fairy-Tale Wedding in Tanzania

It was the kind of wedding that makes you wish you’d received an invite, Tanzania’s Juma Jux and Nigeria’s Priscilla Ojo wrapped up their multi-day wedding celebration with a grand finale that was equal parts show, story, and love letter.

BellaNaija was on the ground in Tanzania to take it all in. The joy was loud and intentional, from the minute Funke Akindele touched down and danced her way through the airport, flanked by the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, and a live band. We knew we were in for a time.

There were no misses. Only hits. The bride and her bridesmaids shared giggles and sweet predictions about her final look. Juma surprised everyone when he gifted Priscillia a new car. Yes, a car. And then there was the style, the Tanzanian women came ready. Every look hit.

See the highlights below

We started by asking the bridesmaids to guess what Priscilla would wear for the grand finale, and their responses were so sweet to hear.

Juma and Priscillia’s first look in all-white gave us all the feels. They looked graceful and completely in sync.

The groom didn’t miss a beat when guessing which of his groomsmen were speaking—he recognised their voices instantly.

The queen mother’s touching send-off to her daughter was one for the books.

Funke Akindele shared some lovely words, but it’s the unexpected twist at the end that really showed her playful side.

Iyabo Ojo’s moment of prayer for her daughter and son-in-law came with plenty of excitement as she hyped them up while blessing them.

The couple also answered a few fun questions, giving us a little peek into their relationship and chemistry.

Their slow dance was filled with emotions as they swayed to the rhythm of love.

Their second look of the night came with fresh moves and more celebration.

One of the night’s big surprises came when Juma presented Priscillia with a brand-new car. A thoughtful gesture that left everyone smiling.

Iyabo Ojo looked radiant in her second outfit of the night, this time wearing pink.

Let’s talk about Michelle (Mercy Aigbe’s daughter), who stepped up and said a powerful prayer for the couple. Seriously, where’s the tissue?

The after party was a full-on dance fest. Everyone hit the floor, and it was just the perfect end to an unforgettable wedding.

