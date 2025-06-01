Connect with us

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Is Your New Miss World 2025!

Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Just Made the Miss World Final Four & Did It for Africa

Joy Mojisola Raimi Wrapped Her Miss World Journey in Gratitude & a Top 20 Spot

It’s a Win for Cameroon! Issie Princesse Advances to Miss World Quarterfinals After Multimedia Honour

Cameroon, South Africa & Zimbabwe Named Among Finalists in Miss World Multimedia Challenge

Uganda’s Natasha Nyonyozi Wins Miss World’s Beauty With a Purpose for Autism Awareness

See How Joy Mojisola Raimi Is Wearing Nigeria Loud, Proud & Beautifully at Miss World

Namibia's Selma Kamanya Wins Continental Title & Takes Her Place in Miss World Quarterfinals

Joy Mojisola Raimi Walked Like a Queen in Tiv-Inspired Dress at Miss World Top Model Competition

She Did That! 19-Year-Old Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Crowned Miss World Africa

Hasset Dereje just made history for Ethiopia, placing as 1st Runner-Up at Miss World 2025 and bringing home the Miss World Africa title.
3 hours ago

Let’s hear it for Hasset Dereje, Ethiopia’s 19-year-old beauty queen who just redefined what it means to show up for your country. At the Miss World 2025 finals, she walked away with the title of first runner-up, and she is officially Miss World Africa.

This is a big deal. Ethiopia hadn’t seen this kind of placement in over two decades. Ethiopia’s history at Miss World traces back to 2003, when Hayat Ahmed made the country’s debut at the pageant in Sanya, China. That year, Ahmed placed in the top 20 and was honoured as Miss World Africa. Over two decades later, another young woman steps into that legacy with a new chapter of her own.

Hasset showed up and went all the way to the final four. And she did it while studying Chemical Engineering at Addis Ababa Science and Technology University. Multitalented is an understatement.

She competed through every round till she became the first runner-up.

When the results were in, she shared a message that had us all in our feels. “This title is not just mine,” she wrote on Instagram. “It belongs to Africa.” She thanked her family, her auntie (pass the tissues), and everyone who cheered her on.

Now crowned Miss World Africa, Hasset made it clear that she’s not stopping here. She plans to use her voice to represent African women everywhere and change the narrative.

We love a queen who knows her worth and uses it to uplift others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hasset Dereje (@hasset_dereje)

