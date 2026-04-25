High Tea with BellaNaija Style Returns With Pastels, Petals & Plenty to Look Forward To

If you have been following BellaNaija Style through Women’s Month, you already know that we always close the month out with something special. And this year is no different.

High Tea with BellaNaija Style returns on Saturday, 26th April 2026, and we could not be more excited to have you there.

What Is High Tea with BellaNaija Style?

For those who are new here, let us bring you up to speed. High Tea with BellaNaija Style started in 2022 as a first-of-its-kind intimate closing event for the BellaNaija Style Women’s Month, a gathering designed to drive impact through conversation, connection, and community. What began as a room of women talking honestly about collaboration and growth has grown, year on year, into one of the most anticipated events on Lagos’ social calendar.

The event brings together women from diverse fields — fashion, business, health, media, and beyond — for an afternoon that is equal parts inspiration and celebration. Past editions have featured keynote sessions, panel conversations, beauty activations, and of course, some of the most well-dressed women in Lagos all gathered under one roof. Each year has its own theme, its own vibe, and its own memorable moments — and this year is shaping up to be the best one yet.

Previous themes have included Sophisticated Elegance in 2024 and Lagos High Fashion in 2025. This year, the theme is Pastels and Petals.

What to Expect This Year

Think of this as your full guide to the day.

The afternoon will feature panel sessions bringing together women who have been doing genuinely interesting work — conversations designed not just to inspire but to leave you with something practical and real to take away. Past panel sessions have covered everything from entrepreneurship and collaboration to women’s health and innovation, and this year’s discussions promise the same depth and honesty that BNS conversations are known for.

Beyond the panels, there will be the full High Tea experience — exquisite food and drink, curated activations from our partners, networking opportunities with women you will actually want to stay in touch with, and the kind of afternoon that reminds you why community matters.

And then, of course, there is the fashion.

What to Wear: Your Pastels and Petals Style Guide

This year’s dress code is doing a lot, and we mean that in the best way. Pastels and Petals is an invitation to show up in soft, luminous colour and floral sensibility. This is not the time to fade into the background. This is the time to be the garden.

Here is how to approach it:

Start with colour : The three pastel anchors you can never go wrong with are yellow, pink, and blue. Lavender, sage, soft peach, and powder blue are all fair game. If you have been sitting on a pastel piece waiting for the right occasion, 26th April is it.

: The three pastel anchors you can never go wrong with are yellow, pink, and blue. Lavender, sage, soft peach, and powder blue are all fair game. If you have been sitting on a pastel piece waiting for the right occasion, 26th April is it. Go floral, but make it intentional : Florals for this dress code do not have to mean a printed dress — though that works beautifully. A floral accessory, a bloom pinned into your hair, or a beaded floral necklace all count. The idea is to reference the garden, not necessarily to recreate it.

: Florals for this dress code do not have to mean a printed dress — though that works beautifully. A floral accessory, a bloom pinned into your hair, or a beaded floral necklace all count. The idea is to reference the garden, not necessarily to recreate it. Support Nigerian designers : BellaNaija Style has always been proud supporters of African fashion, and this is the occasion to reach into your wardrobe, or treat yourself, and support the creatives making beautiful work on the continent. Some favourites who do pastels beautifully include Désire Iyamah, Melira Official, Rendoll, Orire, Dye Lab, SheyOladejo RTW, and Imad Eduso.

: BellaNaija Style has always been proud supporters of African fashion, and this is the occasion to reach into your wardrobe, or treat yourself, and support the creatives making beautiful work on the continent. Some favourites who do pastels beautifully include Désire Iyamah, Melira Official, Rendoll, Orire, Dye Lab, SheyOladejo RTW, and Imad Eduso. Think about your accessories : Statement floral jewellery works beautifully here, if you have been sitting on a bold floral piece wondering where to wear it, 26th April is your answer. Pearls, beaded necklaces, gold statement pieces, and floral hair accessories all fit the brief perfectly.

: Statement floral jewellery works beautifully here, if you have been sitting on a bold floral piece wondering where to wear it, 26th April is your answer. Pearls, beaded necklaces, gold statement pieces, and floral hair accessories all fit the brief perfectly. For your beauty look: You have two directions and both work: a burst of pastel colour with soft lids and a pale blush lip, or a clean, dewy skin moment with a glossy neutral. Either way, keep it intentional and keep it you.

It is really going to be an afternoon of substance and style, and we cannot wait to see how our BellaStylistas bring the theme to life.