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“Seeing a Black Girl with Her Natural Hair ” — Coco Gauff’s Miu Miu Campaign Centres Authentic Beauty

Coco Gauff centres 4a-c natural hair representation in her latest campaign for the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 collection. From the vibrant red polo to the viral tan leather Vivant bag, the professional tennis star’s authentic beauty and “tenniscore” aesthetic are driving a global conversation on Black hair in high fashion.
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Portrait of Coco Gauff featuring her 4a-c natural hair and dewy makeup for the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 ad.

A stunning representation of 4a-c natural hair in luxury fashion: Coco Gauff for Miu Miu’s latest campaign, emphasizing authentic beauty and athletic style. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram

If you have 4a–c hair, you’re probably already smiling. Because seeing Coco Gauff in this new Miu Miu campaign, with her natural hair pulled back in a neat low bun, just hits differently.

On the court, where she currently ranks No. 3 in the WTA, she shows up with focus and discipline. Off the court, she is growing into fashion in a way that feels true to who she is, and this look reflects that just as clearly. A vibrant red short-sleeved polo shirt sits neatly tucked into a deep navy wrap-style mini skirt, creating a clean, confident contrast.

The styling leans into that familiar preppy direction Miu Miu returns to often. Black leather loafers, frilly white ankle socks, and then the oversized tan leather Vivant bag, which adds a more relaxed finish to the look. As Coco put it, “big bag day means my Miu Miu Vivant can carry just about anything I need,” followed by a brown heart.

Coco Gauff posing on a tennis court in a red Miu Miu polo, navy wrap skirt, and black loafers with frilly socks for MiuMiuSS26.

Tennis star Coco Gauff models the “tenniscore” aesthetic in a full Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2026 look, featuring a vibrant red polo and a tan leather Vivant bag. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram

And while the outfit holds its own, it is the response online that really brings everything together. The comments quickly move beyond the clothes and land on something more personal. For young Black women who wear their natural hair, seeing a Black woman on a global stage with her hair styled this way carries weight.

“Seeing a black girl with her natural hair,” one person writes. Another follows with, “Love ur hair sista.”

The reactions keep building from there. “So effortlessly naturally beautiful. Don’t even need makeup.” And then this message, which reads like a full note of affirmation: “You look beautiful and perfect and your makeup and hair are absolutely perfect. PLEASE don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise this is gorgeous and you are making waves queen. Very proud of you.”

Others keep it short and direct. “Fresh on and off the tennis court.” “I love EVERYTHING about this.”

Coco Gauff crouching on a blue tennis court, placing tennis balls into a tan leather Miu Miu Vivant bag from the SS26 collection.

Coco Gauff crouching on a blue tennis court, placing tennis balls into a tan leather Miu Miu Vivant bag from the SS26 collection. Photo Credit: Coco Gauff/Instagram

It is a fashion campaign, yes, but it is also one of those moments where people see themselves in it straight away — and they are not holding back about it.

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A post shared by Coco Gauff (@cocogauff)

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