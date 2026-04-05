“Seeing a Black Girl with Her Natural Hair ” — Coco Gauff’s Miu Miu Campaign Centres Authentic Beauty

If you have 4a–c hair, you’re probably already smiling. Because seeing Coco Gauff in this new Miu Miu campaign, with her natural hair pulled back in a neat low bun, just hits differently.

On the court, where she currently ranks No. 3 in the WTA, she shows up with focus and discipline. Off the court, she is growing into fashion in a way that feels true to who she is, and this look reflects that just as clearly. A vibrant red short-sleeved polo shirt sits neatly tucked into a deep navy wrap-style mini skirt, creating a clean, confident contrast.

The styling leans into that familiar preppy direction Miu Miu returns to often. Black leather loafers, frilly white ankle socks, and then the oversized tan leather Vivant bag, which adds a more relaxed finish to the look. As Coco put it, “big bag day means my Miu Miu Vivant can carry just about anything I need,” followed by a brown heart.

And while the outfit holds its own, it is the response online that really brings everything together. The comments quickly move beyond the clothes and land on something more personal. For young Black women who wear their natural hair, seeing a Black woman on a global stage with her hair styled this way carries weight.

“Seeing a black girl with her natural hair,” one person writes. Another follows with, “Love ur hair sista.”

The reactions keep building from there. “So effortlessly naturally beautiful. Don’t even need makeup.” And then this message, which reads like a full note of affirmation: “You look beautiful and perfect and your makeup and hair are absolutely perfect. PLEASE don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise this is gorgeous and you are making waves queen. Very proud of you.”

Others keep it short and direct. “Fresh on and off the tennis court.” “I love EVERYTHING about this.”

It is a fashion campaign, yes, but it is also one of those moments where people see themselves in it straight away — and they are not holding back about it.

See more photos below