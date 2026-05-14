Coco Gauff Returns to the Italian Open Final After Straight-Sets Win Over Sorana Cîrstea

Coco Gauff is final bound, and the energy at the Foro Italico is absolutely electric! The World No. 3 has officially stormed into the championship match of the 2026 Italian Open, proving once again that she is the force to be reckoned with on the red clay.

For the second consecutive year, Coco has secured her place in the title match, this time delivering a clinical performance to defeat the Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.

While Coco had survived a string of gruelling three-set comeback battles earlier in the tournament, most notably that high-drama quarterfinal win over Mirra Andreeva, she looked determined to take the shorter route today. The match didn’t start entirely in her favour, as Cirstea came out swinging to break Coco in the very first game and race to a 2-0 lead. However, Coco remained incredibly composed, shifting into another gear from 4-2 down to win four straight games with relentless defence and powerful serving to snatch the first set.

She maintained that momentum throughout the second set, and despite a brief pause for a spectator requiring medical assistance and Cirstea’s attempts to break back, Coco’s athleticism proved far too much. She secured a decisive break in the eighth game and held serve comfortably to finish the match in just 1 hour and 15 minutes, further extending her perfect career head-to-head record against Cirstea to 4-0.

It was particularly encouraging to see Coco find her rhythm on her delivery after struggling slightly with double faults earlier in the week, and she wasn’t afraid to move forward either, finishing several rapid volley exchanges with sharp net play. She is now heading into her seventh WTA 1000 final, looking to go one better than her runner-up finish last year.

The stage is now set for a massive blockbuster this Saturday, where she will face either World No. 1 Iga Świątek or the resilient Elina Svitolina. Regardless of her opponent, this win provides the perfect momentum as Coco prepares to head to Paris for the French Open with her sights firmly set on another trophy. She also now holds the record of the youngest American since Venus Williams (1998-99) to reach the Rome final in consecutive seasons.

Watch the highlights of her match below