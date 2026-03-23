Meet Moïse Kouamé: The 17-Year-Old French-Ivorian Prodigy Making Tennis History

The name Moïse Kouame is currently the most discussed in the world of tennis, and for good reason. Just eight days after his 17th birthday, the French-Ivorian phenom has etched his name into the history books at the 2026 Miami Open.

By defeating American qualifier Zachary Svajda in a gritty 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 comeback victory, Kouamé became the first player born in 2009 to win an ATP Tour match. More impressively, he is now the youngest player ever to win a match in the history of the Miami Open and the youngest to claim a Masters 1000 victory since the legendary Rafael Nadal in 2003.

Entering the main draw as a wildcard, Kouame faced a significant test against the experienced Hungarian Marozsan. However, the teenager showed a level of tactical maturity that defied his age, navigating a tense second-set tiebreak to secure the win on the hard courts of Florida.

This victory places him in the same trajectory as current world leaders like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and João Fonseca, all of whom were the first in their respective age groups to record an ATP win.

Reflecting on his milestone, Moïse remained grounded during his post-match interview:

It’s big. It’s huge. First main draw at a Masters 1000 here in Miami—it’s such a cool place. I’m really happy to win that match today, and hopefully I can win many more.

When asked about seeing his name alongside icons like Nadal, he noted:

It’s cool because I’m on a list with all these champions. Richard [Gasquet], obviously my coach, brings me a lot of experience. And Rafa, we all know what he’s achieved. It gives me a lot of confidence and shows me that I’m on the right path. I just need to keep working.

Fun Facts to Know About Moïse Kouame