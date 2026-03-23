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Meet Moïse Kouamé: The 17-Year-Old French-Ivorian Prodigy Making Tennis History

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Meet Moïse Kouamé: The 17-Year-Old French-Ivorian Prodigy Making Tennis History

At the 2026 Miami Open, 17-year-old French-Ivorian phenom Moïse Kouamé made history as the youngest match winner since Rafael Nadal. Overcoming physical cramps, Kouamé defeated American Zachary Svajda 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 to become the first player born in 2009 to win an ATP Masters 1000 match.
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17-year-old French-Ivorian tennis player Moïse Kouame in a focused receiving stance on the teal hard courts of the 2026 Miami Open.

17-year-old French-Ivorian tennis player Moïse Kouame in a focused receiving stance on the teal hard courts of the 2026 Miami Open. Photo Credit: Moïse Kouame/Instagram

The name Moïse Kouame is currently the most discussed in the world of tennis, and for good reason. Just eight days after his 17th birthday, the French-Ivorian phenom has etched his name into the history books at the 2026 Miami Open.

By defeating American qualifier Zachary Svajda in a gritty 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 comeback victory, Kouamé became the first player born in 2009 to win an ATP Tour match. More impressively, he is now the youngest player ever to win a match in the history of the Miami Open and the youngest to claim a Masters 1000 victory since the legendary Rafael Nadal in 2003.

Entering the main draw as a wildcard, Kouame faced a significant test against the experienced Hungarian Marozsan. However, the teenager showed a level of tactical maturity that defied his age, navigating a tense second-set tiebreak to secure the win on the hard courts of Florida.

This victory places him in the same trajectory as current world leaders like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and João Fonseca, all of whom were the first in their respective age groups to record an ATP win.

Moïse Kouame celebrates his first ATP Tour win at the 2026 Miami Open, walking past court-side branding after defeating Zachary Svajda.

Moïse Kouame celebrates his first ATP Tour win at the 2026 Miami Open, walking past court-side branding after defeating Zachary Svajda. Photo Credit: Moïse Kouame/Instagram

Reflecting on his milestone, Moïse remained grounded during his post-match interview:

It’s big. It’s huge. First main draw at a Masters 1000 here in Miami—it’s such a cool place. I’m really happy to win that match today, and hopefully I can win many more.

When asked about seeing his name alongside icons like Nadal, he noted:

It’s cool because I’m on a list with all these champions. Richard [Gasquet], obviously my coach, brings me a lot of experience. And Rafa, we all know what he’s achieved. It gives me a lot of confidence and shows me that I’m on the right path. I just need to keep working.

 Fun Facts to Know About Moïse Kouame

  • Ivorian Roots & French Training: Moïse is of Ivorian descent and represents the latest surge of diverse talent within French tennis. He carries this dual heritage with pride as he travels the global circuit.

  • The Brotherly Spark: He first picked up a racket at age five. His older brother was his primary motivation, encouraging him to join in during practice sessions rather than just watching from the sidelines.

  • Chasing Djokovic: While he learns from his coach, Richard Gasquet, his ultimate idol is Novak Djokovic. He has spent years studying the Serbian’s resilience and style, aiming to mirror that mental toughness on the court.

  • The Youngest Since Rafael: His achievement in Miami is the most significant early breakthrough on the ATP Tour in years. He is the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 match since Rafael Nadal’s explosive entry onto the scene in 2003.

  • Grand Slam Ambitions: He isn’t shy about his goals. Moïse has stated that his dream is to become world number one and win multiple Grand Slam titles. “Right now, it’s still a dream,” he says, “but I hope one day it becomes real.”

Tennis prodigy Moïse Kouame holding a blue and white birthday cake in March 2026, just eight days before his breakthrough win in Miami.

Tennis prodigy Moïse Kouame holding a blue and white birthday cake in March 2026, just eight days before his breakthrough win in Miami. Photo Credit: Moïse Kouame/Instagram

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