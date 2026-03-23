Nigeria’s ‘Big Four’ Lead Record 27 Black Billionaires on Forbes 2026 World’s Richest List

Every year, Forbes releases its list of the world’s Black billionaires and every year, Nigeria shows up. In 2026, the country has four names on a list of 27 — and one of them is sitting comfortably at the very top.

That list of 27 is itself a record. The total number of Black billionaires worldwide has climbed from 23 in 2025, with their combined wealth reaching an estimated $121 billion. The growth reflects rising asset values, new fortunes driven by innovation and private equity investments and the expanding economic influence of Black entrepreneurs across sectors ranging from heavy industry and finance to entertainment, sports and technology. And within that growing number, Nigeria is holding its own in a way that is worth paying attention to.

Topping the entire list for yet another year is Aliko Dangote with an estimated net worth of $28.5 billion, making him not only Africa’s wealthiest individual but also the richest Black person on the planet. His empire spans cement, sugar, fertiliser and energy through the Dangote Group and the gap between him and the person in second place tells you everything you need to know about the scale of what he has built.

Coming in at number four is Abdulsamad Rabiu of the BUA Group with $11.2 billion, his wealth built on cement and sugar. BUA Group has continued to expand its footprint across Nigeria and the continent and Rabiu’s position on the list reflects the sustained growth of that empire.

At number six is Mike Adenuga with $6.5 billion, his fortune built on telecommunications through Globacom and oil through Conoil. Adenuga remains one of Africa’s most formidable business figures and his presence on this list comes as no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention.

Rounding out the Nigerian contingent is Femi Otedola at number 22 with $1.3 billion, his wealth tied to energy and utilities. Four Nigerians on a list of 27. That is not a small thing at all.

Two of the most talked-about new entries on the 2026 list are Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dr. Dre, both of whom officially crossed the billion-dollar threshold this year. For Beyoncé, the wealth was built not just on music but on ownership — through her tours, her haircare line Cécred and her Texas whiskey brand SirDavis. For Dr. Dre, the milestone arrives more than a decade after the sale of Beats by Dre to Apple, with new ventures including the spirits brand Gin & Juice developed with Snoop Dogg adding to his fortune.

Also new to the list are David Grain of Grain Management with $2.3 billion and Stefan Kaluzny of Sycamore Partners with $1.3 billion, reflecting the growing presence of Black financiers in global private equity.

The Full List

Here is the complete Forbes 2026 ranking of the world’s Black billionaires: