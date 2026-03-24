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Osas Okonyon, Omowunmi Dada & the Best Dressed Stars at the “Evi” Movie Premiere

The “Superstar” themed premiere of the musical drama Evi took over Lekki as leading lady Osas Okonyon debuted a 3D gold rose gown alongside Omowunmi Dada’s architectural coral silhouette. Produced by Judith Audu and directed by Uyoyou Adia, the film arrives in cinemas across Nigeria this Friday, 27 March 2026.
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A trio of standout "Superstar" themed looks from the Evi premiere at Filmhouse IMAX Lekki. Featuring Omowunmi Dada’s architectural pink gown, leading lady Osas Okonyon’s 3D gold rose gown, and Dorcas Owolagba’s silver embellished silhouette.

The “Evi” premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki this past Sunday was a true collision of Nollywood and the Afrobeats scene. With a theme like Superstar, the expectation was for the guests to lean into the high-octane world of the film, and they delivered exactly that.

Osas Okonyon, making her first major feature film appearance, led the charge in a heavily embellished gold gown. The piece was covered in large three-dimensional gold rose appliqués and gold leaves, with intricate gold beadwork scattered across the entire bodice and skirt. It was a choice that felt deliberate for someone stepping into the spotlight as a leading lady.

Leading lady Osas Okonyon in a heavily embellished gold gown with 3D gold rose appliqués and intricate beadwork for the Evi movie premiere.

Leading lady Osas Okonyon in a heavily embellished gold gown with 3D gold rose appliqués and intricate beadwork for the Evi movie premiere. Photo Credit: Osas Okonyon/Instagram

Omowunmi Dada took a different but equally sharp direction in a coral pink strapless structured gown. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a sculptural bow detail at the centre of the bust, while the corseted bodice with visible seam lines and bandage-style panelling gave the entire look an architectural feel.

Omowunmi Dada in a coral pink strapless structured gown with a sculptural bow and architectural corseted bodice at the Evi premiere.

Omowunmi Dada in a coral pink strapless structured gown with a sculptural bow and architectural corseted bodice for the Evi premiere. Photo Credit: Omowunmi Dada/Instagram

Beyond these two, the purple carpet was a sea of individual interpretations of fame. From the rest of the cast to the industry friends who came out to support, the styles were varied—some went for sharp, classic tailoring while others leaned into more avant-garde shapes. It was a gathering that felt less like a standard screening and more like an industry celebration, complete with portraits of the cast lining the venue.

For those following the story behind the fashion, “Evi” is a musical drama produced by Judith Audu and directed by Uyoyou Adia. The plot follows Evi-Oghene Donalds, a talented singer who has to figure out her next move after her record label drops her. It’s a story about the grit of the music industry and the reality of starting over. The film features a strong supporting cast including Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Suleiman, Waje Iruobe, Tomiwa Tegbe, Femi Branch and is backed by a soundtrack that Osas Okonyon performed herself. You can see the full story and the music for yourself when “Evi” opens in cinemas across Nigeria this Friday, 27 March 2026.

See how the stars showed up:

Osas Okonyon

 

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A post shared by Superstar Osas ✨ (@osasokonyon)

Judith Audu

 

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A post shared by Judith Audu-Foght (@judithaudu)

Omowunmi Dada

 

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A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

Joseph Onaolapo

 

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A post shared by Joseph Onaolapo (@jay_onair)

Dorcas Ariyiike Owologba

Uzor Arukwe

 

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A post shared by UZOR ARUKWE (@uzor.arukwe)

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