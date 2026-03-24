Osas Okonyon, Omowunmi Dada & the Best Dressed Stars at the “Evi” Movie Premiere

The “Evi” premiere at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki this past Sunday was a true collision of Nollywood and the Afrobeats scene. With a theme like Superstar, the expectation was for the guests to lean into the high-octane world of the film, and they delivered exactly that.

Osas Okonyon, making her first major feature film appearance, led the charge in a heavily embellished gold gown. The piece was covered in large three-dimensional gold rose appliqués and gold leaves, with intricate gold beadwork scattered across the entire bodice and skirt. It was a choice that felt deliberate for someone stepping into the spotlight as a leading lady.

Omowunmi Dada took a different but equally sharp direction in a coral pink strapless structured gown. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a sculptural bow detail at the centre of the bust, while the corseted bodice with visible seam lines and bandage-style panelling gave the entire look an architectural feel.

Beyond these two, the purple carpet was a sea of individual interpretations of fame. From the rest of the cast to the industry friends who came out to support, the styles were varied—some went for sharp, classic tailoring while others leaned into more avant-garde shapes. It was a gathering that felt less like a standard screening and more like an industry celebration, complete with portraits of the cast lining the venue.

For those following the story behind the fashion, “Evi” is a musical drama produced by Judith Audu and directed by Uyoyou Adia. The plot follows Evi-Oghene Donalds, a talented singer who has to figure out her next move after her record label drops her. It’s a story about the grit of the music industry and the reality of starting over. The film features a strong supporting cast including Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Suleiman, Waje Iruobe, Tomiwa Tegbe, Femi Branch and is backed by a soundtrack that Osas Okonyon performed herself. You can see the full story and the music for yourself when “Evi” opens in cinemas across Nigeria this Friday, 27 March 2026.

See how the stars showed up:

Osas Okonyon

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Judith Audu

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Omowunmi Dada

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Joseph Onaolapo

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Dorcas Ariyiike Owologba

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Uzor Arukwe