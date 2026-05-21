Timini Egbuson Is One of Nollywood’s Best Dressed Men and Here’s Why

In entertainment, film and fashion often move together. Just like music artists use style as part of their identity, actors also use fashion to express who they are off-screen. And honestly, there is something about a man who understands both that always stands out.

Timini Egbuson fits right into that space. He is not just an actor, he also knows how to show up when it comes to style. Over time, he has become one of Nollywood’s most stylish actors, with a clear sense of how to put a look together.

His style is pretty simple. He starts with classic tailoring, then switches things up with texture, accessories, and small details that change the whole vibe. He is not boxed in by fashion rules and that is what makes it work.

Here are five looks that show how he is redefining modern tailoring.

Timini in Light Blue and Pearls

This look for his last birthday, styled by Zackstyling, is a great example of how to make tailoring look fresh. He is wearing a long, light blue coat by T.I Nathan paired with high-waisted black trousers, a clean white shirt, and shiny black dress shoes.

The accessories are really what make the outfit here. He layers multiple long pearl necklaces and gold chains over the shirt, which completely changes the mood of the clothing. Finishing the look with dark sunglasses and earrings gives the whole outfit a smooth finish.

Timini in a Classic Three-Piece Look

The “Lagos Peaky Blinders” theme for the “Gingerr” movie premiere was a specific look to pull off, but Timini handled it smoothly. Styled by Yomi Daj and wearing T.I Nathan, he pairs a long black coat featuring a textured lapel with a grey waistcoat and pinstripe trousers. White shirt, patterned tie, and high-heeled black leather boots complete the base of the outfit.

The accessories are what really nail the vintage vibe here. He adds a plaid newsboy cap, a pocket watch chain across his waist, grey gloves, and small sunglasses. Mixing these old-school details with the sharp tailoring gives the look a distinct, stylised appearance without making it feel like a costume.

Timini in Velvet and Eyelet Details

Mo Abudu’s 60th birthday called for sophisticated evening wear, and Timini delivered with a sharp look styled by Swankyjerry. He is wearing an all-black velvet suit by Deji & Kola that relies on texture rather than colour to make an impact. The blazer and the sides of the trousers feature metallic eyelet rings running down the edges, giving the classic fabric a distinct, modern update.

Instead of a traditional button-down shirt, he wears a dark, silky top with an oversized scarf detail at the neck. The outfit is finished with pointed black shoes and square-frame tinted sunglasses, keeping the monochromatic look interesting.

Timini in Monochrome Red

Timini literally painted the town red for the “Red Circle” movie premiere. Styled by Whytace, he wore a bright, head-to-toe red outfit. The top is structured with a high neck and has silver studs along the edges, and he pairs it with matching wide-leg trousers.

The sleeves are extra long with big cuffs that give the look a different shape than your usual suit. He keeps everything else simple by just adding dark sunglasses and letting the bright red colour do all the talking.

Timini in Royal Blue Velvet

As a cast member in the record-breaking movie “A Tribe Called Judah,” Timini turned up for the premiere in a standout look styled by Swankyjerry. He wore a rich royal blue velvet blazer by Deji & Kola. He paired the bold jacket with wide-leg black trousers, a dark shirt, and a classic black bow tie.

The styling details are really what keep it from looking like a standard tuxedo. He pinned a large, silver cross brooch onto the lapel of the jacket and wore square-frame sunglasses studded with rhinestones. The combination of the velvet fabric with these bright, iced-out accessories gives the entire look a premium finish.