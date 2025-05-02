Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

What happens when the truth becomes the most dangerous story of all?

Rixel Studios has released the official trailer for “Red Circle,” a gripping Nigerian crime thriller set to hit cinemas nationwide on 6 June. Directed by Akay Mason and produced by Nora Awolowo and Abdul Tijani–Ahmed, the film sets the stage for a fast-paced journey through secrets, legacy and rebellion.

At the centre of the story is Fikayo, a young woman born into privilege but in search of something more. Eager to make her mark as a journalist, she begins investigating hidden truths that some would rather keep buried. But what starts as a personal mission soon unravels into a complex web of ambition, betrayal and long-buried lies.

The film features an impressive cast: Folu Storms, Tobi Bakre, Timini Egbuson, Mike Afolarin, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Branch, Bukky Wright, Lateef Adedimeji, Debo Adedayo, Lizzy Jay, Ruggedman, Ibrahim Suleiman, Shamz Garuba, Detola Jones, Patrick Diabuah, Taye Arimoro, and Inem King.

Watch the official trailer below: