Connect with us

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

BN TV Music

Watch Kwate’s New Video for "Shout Out to My Ex"

BN TV Music

Shallipopi & Burna Boy Bring the “Minister of Enjoyment” Vibes in 'Laho II' Video

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rumi Carter’s Stage Debut Might Be the Sweetest Moment of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Yet

BN TV Music

Olamide & Wizkid’s 'Kai!' Is All Swagger, Rhythm & Late Night Vibes | Watch Video

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Unpack the Yoruba Roots of Sinners’ Smokestack Twins

BN TV Music

Watch Davido & Victoria Monét Turn Up the Heat in 'Offa Me' Video

BN TV Cuisine

These Jerk Turkey Wings Might Be the Best Thing You’ve Ever Baked

BN TV Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Maraji Is Expecting Baby No. 3 & Her Announcement Is the Funniest Yet

BN TV Cuisine

One Sauce, Endless Flavour! Meet Your New Favourite Kitchen Essential by Chef T

BN TV

Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

Directed by Akay Mason and produced by Nora Awolowo and Abdul Tijani-Ahmed, Red Circle follows a young journalist’s journey into secrets, power and betrayal.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

What happens when the truth becomes the most dangerous story of all?

Rixel Studios has released the official trailer for “Red Circle,” a gripping Nigerian crime thriller set to hit cinemas nationwide on 6 June. Directed by Akay Mason and produced by Nora Awolowo and Abdul TijaniAhmed, the film sets the stage for a fast-paced journey through secrets, legacy and rebellion.

At the centre of the story is Fikayo, a young woman born into privilege but in search of something more. Eager to make her mark as a journalist, she begins investigating hidden truths that some would rather keep buried. But what starts as a personal mission soon unravels into a complex web of ambition, betrayal and long-buried lies.

The film features an impressive cast: Folu Storms, Tobi Bakre, Timini Egbuson, Mike Afolarin, Omowunmi Dada, Femi Branch, Bukky Wright, Lateef Adedimeji, Debo Adedayo, Lizzy Jay, Ruggedman, Ibrahim Suleiman, Shamz Garuba, Detola Jones, Patrick Diabuah, Taye Arimoro, and Inem King.

Watch the official trailer below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php