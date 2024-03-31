Who’s Who in “Red Circle”? Get Your First Look at the Stars Behind the Mystery

Nora Awolowo‘s Rixel Studios unveils the cast for upcoming blockbuster titled Red Circle. In an electrifying video release, fans and industry enthusiasts were treated to an exclusive glimpse into the talent behind the highly-anticipated film.

Red Circle is a feature-length film production that combines a fusion of seasoned veterans and current faces. With a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise, each cast member brings a unique dynamic to the cinematic narrative in what the studio calls an unforgettable viewing experience.

Directed by AMVCA nominee Akay Mason, this action thriller brings the legendary Bukky Wright from retirement. It features Folu Storms, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Chief Femi Branch, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Afolarin, Ruggedy Baba, Debo Macaroni, and and more.

The cast reveal video offers a tantalising glimpse into the world of the Red Circle – written by AMVCA nominee Abdul Tijani Ahmed, who also co-produced with AMVCA winner Nora Awolowo – setting the stage for what promises to be a groundbreaking Nollywood event.

Here is the Full Cast List

● Folu Storms

● Femi Branch

● Bukky Wright

● Debo Adedayo (Macaroni)

● Tobi Bakre

● Lateef Adedimeji

● Omowunmi Dada

● Ruggedman

● Mike Afolarin

● Timini Egbuson

● Ibrahim Suleiman

● Lizzy Jay

● Detola Jones

● Williams Benson

● Taye Arimoro

● Inem King

● Shamz Garba

● Patrick Diabuah

For media outlets, for interview requests or for more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

