Who's Who in "Red Circle"? Get Your First Look at the Stars Behind the Mystery

Is Skinny Girl in Transit Season 7 Addressing Salient Societal Issues?

BN Red Carpet Fab: See All the Stunning Looks from the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Nancy Isime Reunites with Inkblot Productions for Her First Movie of 2024: 'Saving Onome' Premieres April 5

Uzee Usman, Eyimeyi Afolayan & Lateef Adedimeji Reflect on Set Life & Working with Kunle Afolayan on "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Enioluwa Adeoluwa is Making His Debut as a Producer with the Limited Series "All Of Us"

BN Red Carpet Fab: Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024 | #Oscars

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Actress in a Supporting Role at 2024 Oscars + Full List of Winners 

Watch Episode 2 of Lilian Afegbai's Comedy Series "Akanchawa Baddie"

Watch Lilian Afegbai, Bimbo Ademoye & Beverly Osu in Episode 1 of "Akanchawa Baddie"

Director-with-Producers

Nora Awolowo‘s Rixel Studios unveils the cast for upcoming blockbuster titled Red Circle. In an electrifying video release, fans and industry enthusiasts were treated to an exclusive glimpse into the talent behind the highly-anticipated film.

Red Circle is a feature-length film production that combines a fusion of seasoned veterans and current faces. With a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise, each cast member brings a unique dynamic to the cinematic narrative in what the studio calls an unforgettable viewing experience.

Debo Macaroni

Akay Mason

Folu Storms

Directed by AMVCA nominee Akay Mason, this action thriller brings the legendary Bukky Wright from retirement. It features Folu Storms, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Chief Femi Branch, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Afolarin, Ruggedy Baba, Debo Macaroni, and and more.

The cast reveal video offers a tantalising glimpse into the world of the Red Circle – written by AMVCA nominee Abdul Tijani Ahmed, who also co-produced with AMVCA winner Nora Awolowo – setting the stage for what promises to be a groundbreaking Nollywood event.

Here is the Full Cast List
● Folu Storms
● Femi Branch
● Bukky Wright
● Debo Adedayo (Macaroni)
● Tobi Bakre
● Lateef Adedimeji
● Omowunmi Dada
● Ruggedman
● Mike Afolarin
● Timini Egbuson
● Ibrahim Suleiman
● Lizzy Jay
● Detola Jones
● Williams Benson
● Taye Arimoro
● Inem King
● Shamz Garba
● Patrick Diabuah

Stay tuned for further production updates and behind-the-scenes coverage. Be part of the “Red Circle” inner circle! Follow the film on their social media platforms; social media platforms for exclusive content and updates:

For media outlets, for interview requests or for more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

Timini Egbuson

Omowumi Dada

Nora-Awolowo & Abdul-Tijani-Ahmed

Ibrahim Suleiman

Lizzy Jay

Tobi Bakre

Bukky Wright

Shamz Garba

Detola Jones

Mike Afolarin

Femi Branch

Michael Ugochukwu – Rugged Man

Lateef Adedimeji

Director-with-Producers

Nora Awolowo

Nora Awolowo

