Osas Ighodaro Steps Behind & In Front of the Camera for Upcoming Film "Safari"

Osas Ighodaro Steps Behind & In Front of the Camera for Upcoming Film "Safari"

In “Safari,” Osas Ighodaro steps into dual roles as producer and lead actress, portraying a political wife caught in a psychological spiral during a charged Kenyan getaway.
Something unexpected is about to unfold, and it all begins with a getaway that changes everything.

In “Safari,” the disillusioned wife of a Nigerian politician escapes her carefully managed life with a trip to Kenya. What starts as a quiet retreat soon takes a dramatic turn when she meets a charming local beach boy. Their growing connection is cut short when he’s accused of murdering a British tourist, pulling her into a tangled web of suspicion, danger, and self-discovery.

Osas Ighodaro takes on a powerful lead role, supported by a cast that includes Emmanuel Mugo, Ali Nuhu, Jidekene Achufusi, and Ken Ambani—bringing together talents from both East and West Africa.

Produced by Osas herself, “Safari” pairs emotional intensity with striking visuals, offering a bold story of freedom, fear, and finding one’s voice far from home.

 

