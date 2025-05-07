Connect with us

Burna Boy Throws an Epic First Met Gala After-Party & It Was a Blast | See Photos

In Her Own Flow: Fimí Is Building Something Steady and New

Niniola Is in Full Dancefloor Mode With New Single “Ginger Me (Alum)”

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML’s “Angelina” Video is Soft, Sweet and So Easy to Love

Feeling Tired? Ayo Maff’s “Lazy Baby” Is the Song for Your Mood

Blaqbonez Channels Italian Drama in His New Single “Follow Her” with Kizz Daniel

Mádé Kuti Is Turning Flaws Into Fuel in His Soul-Stirring New Anthem "I Won’t Run Away"

Qing Madi, Flavour, Director Pink & More Win at the 17th Headies Awards | See Full Winners' List

Burna Boy’s “Sweet Love” Is the Song You Send When Words Aren’t Enough

Wizkid’s "Long Live Lagos" Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2025

Burna Boy hosted his first-ever Met Gala after-party, with Chimamanda, Lupita Nyong’o, and Priyanka Chopra among the star-studded guests.
Fresh from the Met Gala red carpet, Burna Boy carried the night forward in true style, with his first-ever Met Gala after-party.

The Grammy-winning artist teamed up with South African music icon Black Coffee to host an intimate gathering that felt more like a reunion than a high-profile affair. Describing it as a “big family setting,” Burna brought together friends, collaborators, and cultural heavyweights from around the world.

One striking detail is the microphone he performed with, engraved with the words “No sign of weakness.” It’s not just a favourite phrase of his; it’s also the title of his forthcoming eighth album.

Afrobeats filled the room, and so did the presence of stars like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lupita Nyongo, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Shaboozey, Central Cee, Chance the Rapper, and more.

