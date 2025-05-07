Burna Boy Throws an Epic First Met Gala After-Party & It Was a Blast | See Photos

Fresh from the Met Gala red carpet, Burna Boy carried the night forward in true style, with his first-ever Met Gala after-party.

The Grammy-winning artist teamed up with South African music icon Black Coffee to host an intimate gathering that felt more like a reunion than a high-profile affair. Describing it as a “big family setting,” Burna brought together friends, collaborators, and cultural heavyweights from around the world.

One striking detail is the microphone he performed with, engraved with the words “No sign of weakness.” It’s not just a favourite phrase of his; it’s also the title of his forthcoming eighth album.

Afrobeats filled the room, and so did the presence of stars like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Lupita Nyong’o, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Shaboozey, Central Cee, Chance the Rapper, and more.

See photos from the after-party below: