Afrobeats Albums to Expect in 2025: New Releases from Davido, Qing Madi, Burna Boy & More

As 2024 wraps up, one thing is clear: Nigerian music isn’t slowing down anytime soon. This year, artists like Wizkid, Rema, Fireboy DML, Tems, and Yemi Alade have shown once again that Afrobeats isn’t just a phase, it’s a global movement. While we’re still enjoying their albums from this year, eyes are already on 2025, with new music set to hit the airwaves. The likes of Davido, Burna Boy, and Omah Lay are gearing up to drop albums that promise to shake up the scene. And with the singles they’ve already released, next year is shaping up to bring some serious heat!

Here’s a peek at the albums we’re most excited about in 2025:

Davido – “5IVE”

With singles like “Awuke” featuring YG Marley and “Funds” featuring Odumodublvck and Chike, Davido is already giving us a taste of what’s coming. If these tracks are any indication, his upcoming album titled “5IVE” is going to be another historical one. As Davido himself puts it, “This one is straight from the heart – my story, my truth, my growth. This one’s for the dreamers, the go-getters, and everyone chasing what’s theirs! Thank you for riding with me. Let’s make history again.”

Burna Boy – “No Sign of Weakness“

Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness” is one of the most anticipated albums of 2025. With the teaser track “Bundle by Bundle,” already out, it’s clear that Burna Boy is ready to deliver another masterpiece.

Omah Lay – “Clarity of Mind”

Omah Lay is on a steady rise, and his sophomore album “Clarity of Mind“ is one of the most awaited projects for 2025. With the hit single “Moving,” already released, he’s giving us a glimpse into his evolving style that blends Afrobeats, R&B, and soul. This album is one we can’t wait to hear in full.

Qing Madi – “I Am The Blueprint”

Qing Madi is coming through with her debut album “I Am The Blueprint“ in 2025, and it’s one to watch out for. After delivering hits like “American Love” and “Ole,” she’s built a solid following with her fresh sound that blends Afrobeats with pop and soul.

Lojay

Lojay is set to release his debut album in 2025. After making waves with hits like ‘Monalisa’ and his collaboration with Chris Brown and Davido on ‘Sensational,’ we are looking forward to see what he has in store with this anticipated project.