Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Anthony Mackie Dances Through the Spirit Tunnel with Jennifer Hudson & It’s All Vibes!

BN TV Music Scoop

Tyla Dances Through Longing in Her New Single “Is It”

BN TV Music

From Puerto Rico to Okokomaiko — Yemi Alade Rides for Her Day Ones in “My Padi”

BN TV Cuisine

Juicy, Spicy & Unforgettable! Racquel’s Jamaican Stewed Beef Is a Whole Mood

BN TV Scoop

Michelle Williams Served Style & Moves in the Spirit Tunnel on Jennifer Hudson’s Show

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tunde Kelani is Back with a New Film "Cordelia" Starring Yvonne Jegede, Omowunmi Dada, William Benson & Femi Adebayo

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Bobby Brown, Tyla, Mike Epps & More: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances We Can’t Stop Watching

BN TV Cuisine

Calling on all Chocolate Lovers! This is the Fudgiest Cake You’ll Ever Taste

BN TV Music Scoop

Mercy Chinwo’s "When You Say A Thing" Music Video Is a Reminder That Miracles Still Happen

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne & Uma Thurman Talk Warrior Codes, Revenge & Immortality in "The Old Guard 2"

BN TV

Anthony Mackie Dances Through the Spirit Tunnel with Jennifer Hudson & It’s All Vibes!

Anthony Mackie made a dancing entrance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, taking over the spirit tunnel as Captain America with Jennifer Hudson hyping him up all the way.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There’s something about the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show that guarantees joy, and this time, it was Anthony Mackie bringing the fun. The actor—yes, our Captain America—made his way through the now-iconic tunnel in true star fashion, with a coffee mug in one hand and his feet shuffling in a rhythm that said, “I came to have a good time.”

Dressed in a grey jacket over a maroon shirt, Anthony danced his way through the corridor lined with smiling, clapping, and hyped-up crew members, all chanting, “Anthony Mackie is Captain America!” And who could blame them? He owned every second of it.

Just behind him, Jennifer Hudson followed in a bright yellow two-piece cinched with a purple leather belt, and she was having just as much fun. Laughing, dancing, waving, her energy matched the moment perfectly. It’s the kind of clip that instantly lifts your mood.

While the Spirit Tunnel is a backstage entrance to the stage, it has become a whole vibe the guests love dancing through.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php