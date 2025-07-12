Anthony Mackie Dances Through the Spirit Tunnel with Jennifer Hudson & It’s All Vibes!

There’s something about the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show that guarantees joy, and this time, it was Anthony Mackie bringing the fun. The actor—yes, our Captain America—made his way through the now-iconic tunnel in true star fashion, with a coffee mug in one hand and his feet shuffling in a rhythm that said, “I came to have a good time.”

Dressed in a grey jacket over a maroon shirt, Anthony danced his way through the corridor lined with smiling, clapping, and hyped-up crew members, all chanting, “Anthony Mackie is Captain America!” And who could blame them? He owned every second of it.

Just behind him, Jennifer Hudson followed in a bright yellow two-piece cinched with a purple leather belt, and she was having just as much fun. Laughing, dancing, waving, her energy matched the moment perfectly. It’s the kind of clip that instantly lifts your mood.

While the Spirit Tunnel is a backstage entrance to the stage, it has become a whole vibe the guests love dancing through.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jennifer Hudson Show (@jenniferhudsonshow)