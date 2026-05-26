Lupita Nyong’o Dances Through Elle Shoot in Viral Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Care for some dance inspiration this cool evening? Lupita Nyong’o has something for you.

A candid behind-the-scenes moment shared by celebrity hairstylist Vernon François from Lupita Nyong’o’s recent ELLE Magazine Summer 2026 cover shoot is entirely magnetic. While a barefoot moment would have been a natural choice for a quick studio break, the Oscar-winning actress tackled the impromptu routine in metallic gold strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, navigating the choreography effortlessly while holding focus directly with the camera lens.

Styled by the legendary Law Roach, Lupita wears an asymmetrical LaQuan Smith mini dress from the Spring/Summer 2026 collection, rendered in a fiery, sunset-inspired gradient of orange, red, and yellow. The design features a structured bra bodice on one side balanced by a fluid draping that cuts across her torso, leaving her waist exposed. Paired with a classic red lip, minimalist stud earrings, and her signature cropped hair, the entire look is structured specifically to capture fluid motion.

Moving to the rhythmic baseline, the “Odyssey” star delivers a short, cute, routine of controlled hip rolls, step-touches, and clean pivots that showcase the drape of the silk from every angle. Mid-way through, she drops into a controlled low squat before rising right back into the rhythm without breaking stride.

Whether your primary focus is the high-fashion collaboration or the impeccable rhythm, Lupita gave both equal attention in this Elle shoot.

Watch below