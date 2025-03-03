From Keke Palmer to Coco Gauff, Black Women Slayed Beautifully at the Oscars

The Oscars may be Hollywood’s biggest night, but Black women made it even more stylish, so much so that if the red carpet could talk, it would tell you they arrived in full force, dripping in confidence, beauty, and a whole lot of flair.

Whoopi Goldberg delivered pure drama in a breathtaking custom Christian Siriano reflection gown, a reminder that fashion has no age or limits. With her thick locs and dark lipstick adding an edge, the entire look was a masterclass in timeless glamour.

Then came Coco Gauff, making her Oscars debut in a custom Miu Miu yellow gown that radiated elegance with every step. She might be known for dominating the court, but on this night, she ruled the red carpet.

And let’s talk about Yvonne Orji, because she understood the assignment. The comedian and actress showed up ready to co-host E! Live on the Red Carpet in a strapless silver geometric mirrored gown.

But the beauty of the night wasn’t just in the gowns. It was in the confidence, the poise, and the presence of Black women taking up space and owning Hollywood’s biggest stage. Every step, every pose, every moment was one for the books.

See all the looks below

Yvonne Orji

Keke Palmer

Oprah Winfrey

Coco Gauff

Halle Berry

Anok Yai

Whoopi Goldberg

Ava DuVernay

Queen Latifah

Lupita Nyong‘o