From Keke Palmer to Coco Gauff, Black Women Slayed Beautifully at the Oscars

“I Don’t Like to Hide”: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Writing 'Dream Count' & Taking Up Space

Lagos State House of Assembly’s First Female Speaker Mojisola Meranda Resigns

The 5 Most Talked-About Moments from the 2025 Oscars

See How Your Fave African Stars Showed Up and Out at the Brit Awards 2025

Get ready for a New Era of Gin Sophistication in Nigeria with Inverroche!

Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full Pop Star in Viral Birthday Surprise for His Wife Priscilla Chan

Norbert & Gloria Young Have Been Married for 23 Years & They Still Have That Spark!

See How Stars Channelled Their Alter Ego at the Kiekie Unscripted Experience Premiere

Funke Akindele’s Pinstripe Suit Said “I Run Things” and We Love It

Black women owned the 2025 Oscars red carpet with presence and style.
The Oscars may be Hollywood’s biggest night, but Black women made it even more stylish, so much so that if the red carpet could talk, it would tell you they arrived in full force, dripping in confidence, beauty, and a whole lot of flair.

Whoopi Goldberg delivered pure drama in a breathtaking custom Christian Siriano reflection gown, a reminder that fashion has no age or limits. With her thick locs and dark lipstick adding an edge, the entire look was a masterclass in timeless glamour.

Then came Coco Gauff, making her Oscars debut in a custom Miu Miu yellow gown that radiated elegance with every step. She might be known for dominating the court, but on this night, she ruled the red carpet.

And let’s talk about Yvonne Orji, because she understood the assignment. The comedian and actress showed up ready to co-host E! Live on the Red Carpet in a strapless silver geometric mirrored gown.

But the beauty of the night wasn’t just in the gowns. It was in the confidence, the poise, and the presence of Black women taking up space and owning Hollywood’s biggest stage. Every step, every pose, every moment was one for the books.

See all the looks below

Yvonne Orji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pamella roland (@pamellaroland)

Keke Palmer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)

Oprah Winfrey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

Coco Gauff

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coco Gauff (@cocogauff)

Halle Berry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

Anok Yai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

Whoopi Goldberg

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WhoopiGoldberg (@whoopigoldberg)

Ava DuVernay

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@ava)

Queen Latifah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)

Lupita Nyongo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

