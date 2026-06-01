Italy and Nigeria Forge a Permanent Dialogue Through Urban Regeneration and Creative Synergy

Marking a milestone in international cultural and economic diplomacy, the 10th edition of the Italian Design Day (IDD) in Nigeria has successfully laid the groundwork for a permanent bilateral dialogue spanning research, architecture, and urban planning.



Organised by the “Sistema Italia“—comprising the Italian Embassy in Abuja, the Consulate General in Lagos, and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA)—this multi-city initiative rolled out a dynamic series of promotional and academic events across Nigeria’s economic and political capitals. Centred on the timely theme “Re-Design: Regenerating Spaces, Objects, Ideas, and Relations,” the 2026 edition explored how design can tackle rapid urban growth, champion sustainability, and reshape public spaces.



A Convergence of Visionaries in Lagos

The celebrations kicked off on March 16th at the Italian Consulate in Lagos, bringing together the vanguard of Nigerian creativity and Italian industrial excellence. The hybrid event opened with official remarks from Italian Ambassador Roberto Mengoni, Consul General Ugo Boni, and Trade Commissioner Maurizio Ferri, seamlessly connecting local stakeholders with key figures streaming live from Italy.

Representing Milan’s renowned design and research studio Parasite 2.0—this year’s designated Design Ambassadors to Nigeria—Luca Marullo and Stefano Colombo shared cutting-edge insights on modern spatial evolution and human interaction.



The local creative industry was powerfully represented by Dr Jacqueline Aki, President of the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN), and Dr Titi Ogufere, founder of Design Week Lagos, both of whom highlighted the immense global potential of African talent.



A major highlight was the exclusive preview of the Salone del Mobile of Milan, presented by its General Manager, Dr Marco Sabetta. This was complemented by presentations from global Italian design pioneers—Arper, Mirage, iGuzzini, and Bianco 67—who showcased how circular-economy principles and material innovation can revitalise contemporary architecture.

Empowering the Next Generation and Business in Abuja

Expanding its footprint to the capital city, the initiative shifted its focus toward academia and strategic business matchmaking. In collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA)—led by Federal President Arch. Sanni Salauwa and Abuja Chapter Chair Arch. Yemi Sola-Adebiyi—the Embassy hosted two targeted forums:

The Academic Event (March 16th): Engaged over a hundred students and department heads from the University of Abuja, Baze University, and Nile University, bridging the gap between Italian heritage and emerging Nigerian talent.

The Business Forum (March 18th): Connected leading local architecture firms and construction companies with Italian corporate counterparts to discuss concrete real estate and development opportunities.

During his addresses, Ambassador Roberto Mengoni reminded prominent representatives of Nigerian design and architecture of the global significance of Italian Design Day and its role in fostering entrepreneurial synergy.

­”This partnership is particularly crucial in a country like Nigeria,” Ambassador Mengoni noted. “Nigeria not only possesses strong purchasing power and a long-standing appreciation for Italian craftsmanship, but it also requires a modern, innovative, and research-driven approach to developing housing solutions and public spaces.”

He also expressed great satisfaction with the enthusiastic interest shown by local professionals in the upcoming 27th edition of Salone del Mobile.



The Strategic Link to Salone del Mobile



A cornerstone of Italian Design Day is its direct connection to the Salone del Mobile in Milan, the world’s premier trade fair for furniture and interior design. Through this bridge, Nigerian companies can explore new international markets and leverage Italian expertise in high-end manufacturing.



For the 2026 edition, Nigeria’s presence has been significantly amplified. The country participated with specialised delegations of Nigerian designers organised by IDAN and Design Week Lagos, alongside an exclusive incoming trade mission of prominent furniture importers, curated and sponsored by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), to foster direct commercial partnerships.



About Italian Design Day 2026



Italian Design Day is a global initiative promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). Now in its tenth edition, the event continues to expand its global footprint, promoting the excellence of Italian design in foreign markets while driving international participation in the Salone del Mobile of Milan.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Italian Design Day