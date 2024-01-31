Oriflame unveils a New and Spectacular Product Catalogue and Marks Her Anniversary in Style!

It was a sea of purple at the prestigious Lagos Continental hotel on Saturday 27th January, when Oriflame Nigeria launched her first quarter catalogue of products for 2024.

MD/CEO, Nikola Baroli, was the first to take the stage as he declared the event open by reflecting on the successes of the brand in the past year – several catalogue launches, local and international conferences with all-expense paid trip for over 100 Nigerians to celebrate their success in the business, a consumer promo worth over 100 million naira including a brand new Hyundai Creta SUV, sponsorship of the most watched television show, Big Brother Nigeria among others.

He also shared highlights of exciting things to expect in 2024. He spoke about Oriflame’s impact over the past 10 years and hinted about the brand’s messaging direction – Reach Your Happy Place.

Oriflame wants to help you (our brand partners) reach your happy place; my happy place is right here in Nigeria with the amazing people, sharing the energy and smiles. You, the brand partners are changing people’s lives in amazing ways by putting smiles on everyone’s face with Oriflame products, he said.

He went on to describe his three years stay in Nigeria as nothing short of rewarding, stating enthusiastically how he can’t wait to celebrate Oriflame’s 10th year in Nigeria by October this year. The rest of the management team Subrayanman Gunda, Technical Director, Oluseyi Abiri, Operations Manager and Adesewa Okeyinka, Marketing and Sales Support Manager shared their happy place as well.

The Marketing and Sales Support Manager, Adesewa Okeyinka, expanded on the new global brand direction – Reach Your Happy Place.

We all have different happy places, but whatever your happy place is, Oriflame has the right products and a dependable business opportunity to take you there and stick with you every step of the way, said Adesewa

She linked this global theme with Oriflame Nigeria’s 10-year celebration theme 10-years of Transforming Lives saying;

Over the past 10 years, we have transformed the lives of numerous Brand Partners who have keyed into the vision of the brand and they now thrive in their happy place.

She then handed over proceedings to the host of the occasion, Kunle Remi And in his usual dapper self, Saro, the Anikulapo crooner set the ball rolling as he quipped, “the only brand that can bring me out of my house after a fantastic weekend, chilling with iyawo mi, it can only be Oriflame”.

The recently married Celebrity Host and Actor went on to announce Oriflame Nigeria’s 15 top selling brand partners for 2023, which included several beautiful, amazing and inspiring women.

The #1 brand partner in 2024, Oladunni Clara Aderinboye, speaking after her recognition, said;

Oriflame has been able to build a beautiful community of ladies building each other up and celebrating each other’s wins, I am so glad I spent my money on Oriflame 10 years ago, she enthused.

While the Swedish beauty and wellness giant went on to unveil external beauty products including Novage+, Love Nature and Tender Care, Irene Awa – products specialist, Oriflame Nigeria, highlighted Oriflame’s deep understanding of both outward and inner beauty.

This was underscored by the unveiling of Wellosophy – a new wellbeing formulation available as – Wellosophy Multivitamin for Man and Woman, Wellosophy Astaxanthin & Bilberry Extract, Wellosophy Omega 3, Wellosophy Wellness Pack Man and Woman and Wellosophy Meal Replacement for weight control.

Joining Irene to discuss the intrinsic benefits of Wellosophy was Dr. Peter Odunuyi, who elaborated on the need to lead a healthy lifestyle by incorporating exercises and good nutrition into one’s daily routine to reduce the chances of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and cardiac failure, all of which have become a healthcare menace ravaging the country, even among younger people.

Wellosophy Meal Replacement for weight loss works with exercise and a healthy lifestyle; it’s a calorie deficit product with a specified diet plan, he added.

Also, in attendance were Fredrik Ahsberg, head of the Political and Trade section, embassy of Sweden in Abuja, Sarah Ibru, Business Promotion Officer for the embassy of Sweden in Lagos and Ugo Boni, the Italian Consul General in Lagos, who spoke about what the top 100 Oriflame brand partners can look forward to when they travel to Rome later in 2024, as the ancient Italian city will welcome Oriflame’s top 100 brand partners.

Many brand partners testified about their amazing experiences with Oriflame and the opportunity to travel the world. More than 1 million people in Nigeria met Oriflame in the past 10 years. Nigeria is the fastest growing market in the world for the Swedish conglomerate.

Brand partners who had been with Oriflame since inception in 2014 were also rewarded for their commitment to the brand.

I stepped forward while everyone else was falling back. I stepped forward and that is why I am here today. I wanted to change my life. I wanted freedom from my job. I wanted to plan my schedule. Be intentional. Step forward. Take that one step because you don’t know where that step can lead you. It can lead you to your happy place. Oriflame gave me a life that I can only dream of. Reach high and the higher you reach, the faster you reach your happy place, were the words of ecstatic 10-year partner Kemisola Ajetunmobi.

The occasion reached a crescendo with the unveiling of the next Oriflame Face of Nigeria 2024. Outgoing queen; Perpetual Ukadike thanked the brand for a successful ambassadorship for 2023, which saw her star in the brand’s BB Naija TV commercial. Miracle Chidimma Ezeonwu was crowned as the new face of Oriflame Nigeria 2024, and her tenure was greeted with a cheque of N250,000, with the top two runners-up also going home with N150,000 and N100,000 respectively.

The curtains closed with the recognition of new brand directors who won N400,000 each, with a plethora of Oriflame products given to guests at the occasion. It was indeed a happy place for all partners and guests.

