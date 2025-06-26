Benin City Showed Up Big for Jameson City Takeover

The much-anticipated debut of Jameson City Takeover in Benin City, which took place on Saturday, June 7th, at the Image Garden, GRA, was truly nothing short of extraordinary. The entire evening vibrantly came alive with the unmistakable spirit of Jameson: its characteristic laid-back energy, the fostering of authentic connections, and a widespread, shared appreciation for meticulous craft.

With over 2,000 guests in attendance, the event was a true reflection of what happens when a community embraces experiences built on simplicity, openness, and togetherness. From start to finish, Jameson delivered more than a night out; it created a space where people could unwind, connect, and be fully present.

Guests were treated to a signature mix of Jameson cocktails, interactive games, and high-energy performances. From the moment the gates opened, the atmosphere was electric, uniting a diverse crowd through good vibes and even better company. It was a living expression of Jameson’s belief: that the best moments are often the most unfiltered, shared in relaxed spaces among real people.

Wande Coal headlined the night with a performance that had the crowd in full voice, owning the stage with confidence and charisma. The energy never dipped as DJ Blondie, Hanni x Wandi, DJ Mass, and Benin’s own DJ Sholly, DJ FX, and DJ Sauce god kept the crowd moving with back-to-back sets. Iyke Murray Band added a soulful live element, layering the evening with depth and musical richness.

“It was a celebration of Benin’s energy and the connections that make experiences like this so special,” said Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director, Pernod Ricard Nigeria. “We are proud to have brought Jameson City Takeover here and to see the city show up with such spirit and pride.”

Beyond the music, guests enjoyed gourmet food, nostalgic game zones, and curated spaces that embodied Jameson’s commitment to authenticity, community, and craft. From shared drinks and spontaneous conversations to unplanned dance circles, every detail of the night was designed to encourage real, meaningful connections.

With Benin now proudly part of the Jameson City Takeover legacy, the movement continues across Nigeria, building inclusive spaces where people can come together, drop the pretence, and simply enjoy the moment.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Inverroche, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, Imperial Black, and G.H. Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is the best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

