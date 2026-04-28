CeraVe CerAwards 2026 Rewards Nigeria’s Creator Economy as Konga Lends Strong Support

The CeraVe CerAwards 2026: CeramoVE Edition delivered a defining moment for Nigeria’s rapidly expanding creator economy, bringing together creators, industry leaders, global brand partners, and entertainment icons in an evening that celebrated innovation, influence, and commercial potential.

Hosted at the Jewel Aida, in Lagos, and anchored by Bisola, the event transformed the city into a vibrant hub of storytelling, beauty, fashion, and digital culture, underscoring the growing role of content creation as a major force in commerce and communication. The awards served as a strong reminder that content creation has evolved from an emerging trend into a commanding industry with measurable impact.

The ceremony commenced with remarks from Nadia Amasa, Digital Lead at L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, who welcomed attendees and highlighted the significance of creators in shaping modern culture, commerce, and public engagement.

The Konga Group once again left no one in doubt about its status as the engine of commerce in Africa, as it lent its weight, support and network on the platform of KongaHealth, which is the arm of the group in charge of global beauty and wellness brands like CeraVe. The Chairman of the Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, in the company of his wife, Chioma Ekeh, addressed guests, emphasizing the importance of grooming, skincare, and personal presentation as essential elements of branding and opportunity in today’s digital landscape. He noted that creators can leverage Konga’s digital ecosystem to strengthen their visibility and expand their businesses.

Further reinforcing the collaboration behind the event, Yvonne Enwerem, Vice President of Konga Health, confirmed the continued partnership between CeraVe and Konga, with plans for additional product launches and broader market engagement. Onochie Melvin also reaffirmed Konga’s commitment to authenticity, assuring customers that all CeraVe products available across Konga channels are original and verified.

A major highlight of the evening was the awards presentation, which recognized top-performing creators selected from over 700 entries. Following an extensive evaluation process, 24 finalists emerged across multiple categories, showcasing the depth of talent within Nigeria’s digital creator ecosystem.

In the Best Content (Original) category, Darkskinned Ella received ₦1,000,000 as runner-up, while Berylinegbenose secured the top prize of ₦2,000,000. Both also received an additional ₦500,000 bonus from the Chairman of Konga Group.

For Best Educational Content, Oluwafikayomi Faleye won ₦1,000,000 as runner-up, while Boluwatife Lawal claimed the category title and a trip to Paris.

In the Body Moisturizing (Skincident) category, Esther Adewale received ₦1,000,000 as runner-up, while Perpetua Ugwuegede won the top prize of a trip to Paris.

The Viral Category saw Temilade Ladejobi awarded ₦1,000,000 as runner-up, while Joseph Shaka Momodu emerged winner with ₦2,000,000.

In Let’s Get Creative, Jessica Ajayi won ₦1,000,000, while Iyanuoluwa Sowemimo received ₦500,000 and a trip to Paris.

Beyond creator-focused awards, the event also honored Nollywood stars Uzor Arukwe and Funke Akindele with recognition awards for their significant contributions to storytelling and cultural influence. The evening further featured the unveiling of new CeraVe brand ambassadors — Kolakpo, Hilarry, and Elozonam — reflecting the brand’s commitment to authenticity and strong audience connection.

A Best Dressed award, sponsored by KongaHealth, was also presented, with the winner receiving ₦500,000 in recognition of outstanding fashion expression. Entertainment remained a key feature of the event, with DJ Caspersandra delivering an engaging set that energized the audience, while Wande Coal closed the night with a headline performance that brought the ceremony to a memorable conclusion.

Brand partners in attendance reinforced the collaborative ecosystem driving the creator economy forward, demonstrating how corporations, creators, and culture can work together to unlock new opportunities.

The CeraVe CerAwards 2026 ultimately affirmed the growing structure and influence of Nigeria’s creator economy — an industry where creativity translates into income, authenticity builds influence, and local talent gains international recognition.

As opportunities continue to expand beyond borders, the event positioned Nigerian creators as active participants in the global creative and commercial landscape, signaling a future where Africa’s creator economy remains at the forefront of innovation and cultural impact.

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