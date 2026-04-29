ONGA celebrated ‘’Eid in the City’’ with consumers in Style and introduced New ONGA Dandano

As the reflective season of Ramadan, marked by prayer, togetherness, and giving, draws to a close, Eid quietly ushers in a time of shared meals and celebration that completes the journey of the season.

This year, ONGA showed up in Kano in grand style, hosting “Eid in the City” to celebrate this anticipated festival with consumers. The celebration was part of the brand’s “Taste of Home” promise. Right from the jump, you could tell it was a deliberate move designed to deepen the brand’s affinity, from culturally resonant visuals and attire to interactive moments that brought people together, encouraged participation, and made the celebration more meaningful for consumers.

ONGA at the Heart of Ramadan

Onga showed up throughout Ramadan, sharing Iftar meals across mosques and staying present beyond a one-off engagement. The brand nourished consumers with meals and product samples in 80 mosques while also supporting mosques with product donations, honoraria, prayer mats, and kettles.

In-store, shoppers were rewarded with gifts, and the “Taste of Ramadan” series digital campaign engaged consumers with ₦1 million worth of shopping vouchers. Overall, Onga combined community presence, generosity, and engagement to connect meaningfully with the Muslim faithful.

Eid in the City Lands in Kano

As the Eid in the City event approached, anticipation was already at a peak, fuelled by the impactful Ramadan experiences that came before. The venue was a sight to behold, transformed with decor that paid homage to traditional Northern aesthetics.

The fashion was, as expected, a major highlight. The crowd was a sea of stunning babanrigas, heavy embroidery, and perfectly draped hijabs. Families, friends, and ONGA trade partners all gathered to catch up and enjoy the holiday.

The Flavours of Arewa: Highlights from the Celebration

Every corner of the Eid in the City event was designed to reflect the richness of Arewa culture.

The sounds of traditional gaisuwa music welcomed the guests as they walked into an intricately crescent-lantern-inspired décor installation. The ambience captured the essence of Eid with the added experience of the photo booth and calligraphy wall, where people received personalised name cards, a thoughtful touch.

The real heart of the event was the Arewa Taste of Home Zone. It was an interactive space where chefs like Hanifa, Fatima, and Aisha showed off the best of indigenous cuisine enriched with the rich flavour variants of ONGA Chicken and ONGA Beef cubes, through engaging flavour lab demos.

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The chefs showcased beloved spices and the inspiration behind their choices while effectively passing down food culture. In turn, the guests got to see the process and taste the outcomes. The meal lineup featured spiced danbo jollof, paired with dan wake with yaji for that familiar kick, and perfectly baked gurasa. There was also chicken suya with yaji and a comforting serving of sinassar with miyan taushe. Even classics like gwate made an appearance, showcasing just how diverse and satisfying Arewa cuisine can be.

The whole place smelled and felt like home. To keep things cool, there was a signature Eid mocktail that went down perfectly with the spicy dishes. Between the food, the calligraphy wall, where guests got their names written beautifully on cards, and the traditional gaisuwa music, the “Arewa vibe” was spot on.

With other fun activities such as the MC-led food games, henna drawings, music, and the fashion parade, where the best-dressed guest walked away with ₦100,000 cash; the celebration was one for the books.

The Big Moment: ONGA Dandano Cube Reveal

One of the major highlights of the celebration was the introduction of ONGA Dandano Cube, Onga’s newest family member. This seasoning was clearly made with the North in mind. It’s a blend of soya and local herbs and spices, designed to hit those specific flavour notes that Arewa cooking is known for. The reaction from the crowd as they sampled it in the different dishes was a positive nod, and it’s safe to say it’s going to be a staple in many Northern kitchens soon.

Onga Eid in the City was a beautiful expression of ONGA’s Taste of Home campaign; a platform built around the idea that food is more than nourishment or what is in the pot; it’s about memory and moments. From the start of Ramadan through to the big Eid celebration, ONGA’s presence symbolized the brand’s appreciation of the Ramadan journey and made it memorable for the consumers.

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