Onga Infuses AMVCA Culture Day 2025 with Festival of Flavours, African Heritage and Vibrant Storytelling

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bambam), host, showing excitement at the Onga Village

Onga, Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, transcended expectations at the 2025 AMVCA Cultural Day, orchestrating a vibrant “Festival of Flavours” that deeply celebrated and promoted the essence of African identity. This auspicious event, dedicated to honouring creative talents, was transformed by Onga into an unforgettable cultural spectacle, demonstrating that the heart of African heritage beats strongest when seasoned with music, fashion, cuisine, and tradition.

Stan Nze at the Onga Village

The lively event commenced at the Onga Village, where guests indulged in a sumptuous spread of authentic African meals. Dishes such as egusi and yellow garri, miyan kuka and masa, amala and ewedu, banga soup and starch, ofada with ayamase, and succulent goat meat, paired with refreshing palm wine, offered a true culinary journey. The rich aromas and exquisite flavours captivated attendees, setting the stage for a day of immersive cultural appreciation.

Mofe Okorodudu, Actress, enjoying her Onga meal at the Onga Village

Guests enjoying the great taste and great aroma of Onga Ofada and Ayamase

Hadiza Gabon, Actress, at the Onga Village

Bambam and Enioluwa hosting the event at the Onga Village[/caption]

Amidst this celebration of flavours, familiar faces embraced the vibrant atmosphere. Enioluwa, the renowned content creator and energy distributor, paired his infectious charisma with a hearty plate of “Ongalicious Jollof”, underscoring the brand’s belief that delicious meals are fundamental to our culture. Bam Bam, the seasoned actress popularly known as Achalugo, brought an air of poise and pan-African elegance to her role as the event host, expertly connecting various African tribes and creatively bridging traditional and modern storytelling. Stan Nze, more than just a host, embodied the spirit of African culture through his stunning traditional attire and energetic dance moves, captivating the audience.

Segun Johnson’s live performance at the Onga Owambe Moment while Laide Bakare (Actress) sprays the Onga Culinary notes

VJ Adams during the Onga Moment at the AMVCA Cultural Day

Wale Ojo dancing to the Onga Moment

Onga further elevated the Cultural Day with the “Onga Owambe Moment”, featuring the electrifying sounds of Segun Johnson. This segment had celebrities and guests on their feet, dancing joyfully to African rhythms with the spraying of Onga Culinary notes. Throughout the event, Onga ensured that every dish served was bursting with a captivating aroma and rich flavour, truly bringing the essence of African cuisine to life.

Adebola Williams, Marketing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, highlighted Onga’s enduring commitment, stating in a speech,

This year marks the third year of Onga’s partnership with AMVCA. We will continue to promote our storytelling, African creative talent, culture, values, and traditions at these awards.

MoBimpe, Actress and Lateef Adedimeji, Actor, (Husband and Wife) at the Onga booth at the AMVCA Gala

Venita Akpofure showed up at the Onga booth during the AMVCA Gala

Saga at the Onga booth during the AMVCA Gala

Liquorose at the Onga Stand during the AMVCA Gala

Lateef Adedimeji, winner of Best Indigenous Language (West Africa), proudly sponsored by Onga

Beyond this vibrant cultural demonstration, Onga proudly sponsored three pivotal categories at the AMVCA Gala: Best Indigenous Language (West Africa), won by Lateef Adedimeji for “Lisabi”; Best Scripted Series, awarded to “Inside Life”; and Best Non-Scripted Series, claimed by “Wa Milele”. This sponsorship further reinforced Onga’s unwavering commitment to championing authentic African stories and languages.

Oladapo Oshuntoye, Culinary Category Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, with Aso Ebi Ladies at the Onga Village

Oladapo Oshuntoye, Culinary Category Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, remarked, “Onga’s presence at the AMVCA Cultural Day was a true celebration of African identity, engaging all the senses and showcasing how culture, food, and entertainment can come together in a flavourful experience. Onga believes deeply in African culture and storytelling, which is why we partnered with one of the best projects that rewards and protects our heritage.”

From the vibrant Cultural Day to the main Awards Gala, Onga seamlessly immersed itself in every facet of the event, championing African identity with unparalleled elegance, energy, and essence.

Racheal Okonkwo at the Onga stand during the AMVCA Gala

If you missed this year’s edition, here’s your friendly alert next year, when you catch a whiff of something rich in great taste and great aroma infused with African cultural heritage, you’ll know. Onga is seasoning the culture again, because where culture lives, Onga champions.

Follow the Onga social handles: (IG: @onga_nigeria, FB: @Onga Nigeria, YT: Onga Nigeria, TikTok: Onga.Nigeria)

About Promasidor Nigeria:

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 to pursue his African dream in Zimbabwe. It has since grown to establish a significant presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since commencing operations in 1993, with its flagship brand, Cowbell, becoming a household name across Nigerian homes. Promasidor produces, distributes, and markets a quality range of affordable, delicious, and wholesome products across the country, bringing joy to millions of consumers. Its portfolio includes Onga seasoning, Cowbell Dairy products & beverages, Loya & Miksi Dairy products, Top Tea, Twisco Cocoa Beverage, and Kremela.

