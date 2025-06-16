Burger Week 2025 Kicks Off Today!

Grab your napkins and bring your appetite because Burger Week 2025 officially kicks off today! This edition will be 10 glorious days of juicy, cheesy, double-decker goodness served hot and heavy across Lagos and Abuja.

Proudly presented by Awari, powered by our amazing partners at Providus Bank, Pepsi, Tiger Beer, and Maltina, this year’s Burger Week is endorsed by the Lagos State Government and promises a flavour-packed experience like never before. Whether you’re a meat lover, a cheese fanatic, or a veg burger convert, there’s something delicious with your name on it.

Visit any of the 65 participating restaurants in Lagos and Abuja and get a Buy One, Get One Free burger deal, plus a free Pepsi, Tiger, or Maltina to wash it all down. You can dive right in and discover these fantastic brands on the Awari App, your go-to platform for exploring both cities’ best spots and experiences. It’s a burger lover’s dream come true. Expect mouthwatering creativity, massive portions, and deals that’ll keep you coming back for more.

But that’s not all! As the week comes to a wrap, there will be a Burger Eating Competition. The first 20 people to register in Lagos will be selected to participate in the competition. Both of these offers are exclusive to Providus Bank account holders, so, make sure you activate an account to snag these exciting giveaways.

The Burger Eating competition offers grand prizes of ₦100K for 1st place, ₦50k for 2nd place, and ₦20k for 3rd place winners. Only the quickest fingers (and hungriest bellies) will make the shortlist. Bring your A-game, and maybe an extra belt.

Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration. Download and sign up on Awari to see the lineup and get involved!

Trust us, you don’t want to miss a bite. For more information and updates, visit @lostinlagos12 @lostinabuja12 and @awariapp.

