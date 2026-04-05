Bake This Moist Chocolate Fudge Cake for Easter | You’ll Thank Yourself

Chocolate cake always finds its way in. Sometimes it’s for a celebration, sometimes it’s just because you’re craving something rich and comforting, and this one from Easy Quick Recipes ticks all the right boxes.

Their Chocolate Fudge Cake comes through with a deep chocolate flavour, a soft, moist crumb, and a smooth fudge frosting that brings everything together. It’s made completely from scratch, but the process is simple and easy to follow, so you’re not spending all day in the kitchen trying to get it right.

What stands out straight away is how well the texture holds. Each slice stays soft and moist, even after a few days, which is always a win. The balance between the cake and the frosting works beautifully too, rich without feeling too heavy.

For the cake, you’ll be working with cocoa powder, plain flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. The wet ingredients come together with milk and a bit of vinegar, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and boiling water, which helps bring out that deep chocolate flavour.

Then there’s the finishing touch. Dark chocolate melted with vegetable oil gives you that glossy fudge frosting that sits smoothly over the cake.

It all comes together in a 20×20 cm baking pan and goes into a preheated oven at 170°C for 40 to 45 minutes. What you get at the end is a rich, moist chocolate cake that fits right into birthdays, small gatherings, or even something you make for Easter today.

Once it’s out of the oven and cooled, all that’s left is to slice in and enjoy.