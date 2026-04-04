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Watch DJ BigN Open Up About the Day He Was Shot & Everything That Followed on "OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz"

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Watch DJ BigN Open Up About the Day He Was Shot & Everything That Followed on “OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz”

DJ BigN sits down on Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz to share the story of the day he was shot in South Africa, the recovery that followed, and how the experience reshaped his approach to life, business and trust.
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On the latest episode of Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz, DJ BigN opens up in a way that feels both honest and deeply reflective, taking listeners through one of the most difficult moments of his life and everything that followed.

He shares what began as a regular time in South Africa, before it turned into a life-altering experience. The day he was shot is one he recounts with clarity, from the shock of the moment to the unexpected calm that carried him through it. It’s a powerful reminder of how the human mind and body respond under pressure.

But what stands out most is what came after. The recovery process wasn’t just physical. There was the emotional weight of it all, the slow return to normalcy, and the reality of dealing with lingering effects like shingles while still processing the trauma.

As the conversation unfolds, he reflects on how the experience reshaped his perspective. From the way he approaches business to how he navigates relationships, there’s a renewed sense of awareness in how he chooses to move forward. It’s about being more intentional, more present, and more mindful of what truly matters.

With Gbemi OlateruOlagbegi and Toolz Oniru guiding the discussion, the episode balances depth with moments of lightness, allowing space for both reflection and ease.

It’s a conversation about survival, yes, but also about growth, perspective, and the strength it takes to rebuild after everything changes

Watch below

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