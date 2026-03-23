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Offair With Gbemi & Toolz Tackles the Modern Nigerian Man and the Conversation Got Very Real | Watch

Gbemi, Toolz, Murewa and Isioma (from the Menisms Podcast) sat down to talk about the modern Nigerian man and covered partnership, power, 50/50 relationships, domestic labour, male loneliness and the question nobody asks out loud — can a man be raised right and still act entitled?
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The modern Nigerian man. Who is he really? What does he want? And why is the conversation around him so complicated? Gbemi and Toolz decided to find out and brought in Murewa and Isioma from the Menisms Podcast to help them do it, and the episode that came out of that conversation is one you are going to want to clear time for.

It started with a bold opening take — “Modern men are princesses” — and did not slow down from there. The four of them got into submission, trust, what the Bible actually says about partnership, whether men are really asking for partnership or just power, and why some men will say 50/50 with full confidence and then go completely silent when it is time to talk about household chores. The conversation also went into why some men hide who they really are until after marriage, male loneliness, financial tensions and why feminism still makes certain men deeply uncomfortable. No topic was off limits and nobody was holding back.

Fan mail made it into the episode too, including one listener wondering whether a partner who avoids money conversations is a red flag, and the hosts had a lot to say about that. There were also some genuinely funny moments scattered throughout because Gbemi and Toolz could not help themselves even when the topic was serious.

If you have ever wondered why relationships in 2026 feel this complicated, this episode is going to give you a lot to think about. Press play below.

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