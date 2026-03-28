Gbemi, Toolz, Lamide Akintobi & Bolanle Njideofor Just Had the Friendship Conversation We All Need to Hear

Friendships. We all have them, we all need them and if we are being honest, we all have questions about them that we rarely say out loud. Gbemi and Toolz brought those questions to the table in their latest episode of Off Air and invited journalist Lamide Akintobi and Bolanle Njideofor to help them unpack all of it.

The episode goes deep into what it actually means to be a good friend in 2026. Not the surface-level stuff, but the real things — calling your friends out when they need to level up, having the tough conversations that most people avoid and showing up in the ways that actually matter rather than just the easy, comfortable ways. It is the kind of conversation that will have you thinking about your own friendships long after the episode ends.

They got into friendship expectations and how mismatched expectations are often at the root of most friendship conflicts. They talked about how to show up for a friend when it matters most, how to navigate those moments when conflict arises and whether it is even possible to maintain a real friendship without being high maintenance about it. The friendship breakup conversation also made it in — because sometimes friendships do end and nobody really talks about how to handle that with any grace.

There were also lighter moments scattered throughout, including a fun Q&A on whether you are a “Call Me if You Need Me” friend — which is apparently a whole personality type — and a conversation about squats, lunges and real talk with friends that is exactly as entertaining as it sounds.

If you have ever wondered whether you are a good friend, whether your friends are showing up for you the way you need or how to navigate the messier parts of female friendship without losing people you love, this episode is for you. Press play below.