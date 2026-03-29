Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr & Angélique Kidjo Are Talking About Living Life and Getting It on "Aye Kan"

BN TV Music Scoop

She’s The Queen! Watch Tiwa Savage Go From ‘You4Me’ to ‘Energy’ at the MOBOs

BN TV Movies & TV

Gbemi, Toolz, Lamide Akintobi & Bolanle Njideofor Just Had the Friendship Conversation We All Need to Hear

BN TV Movies & TV

What Is It Really Like Being Toolz? She Talks Motherhood, Media Life & Labels on Dear Ife Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Arinzo Is Back! Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe, Uzor Arukwe & More Star in New Sequel | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Pre-Wedding Shoot Inspo? Falz Has You Covered With the Visuals for His New Single "Omoge"

BN TV Music Scoop

Jason Derulo Hit the Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnel & the Hallway Got Everything It Asked For

Beauty BN TV Music Scoop

"Why Are You Arguing on Twitter?" — Cardi B Reflects on Fame, MSG Shows & Grow-Good Beauty

BN TV Music Scoop

5 Dunsin Oyekan & Theophilus Sunday Collaborations You Need on Your Playlist Right Now

BN TV Relationships

Offair With Gbemi & Toolz Tackles the Modern Nigerian Man and the Conversation Got Very Real | Watch

BN TV

Ayra Starr & Angélique Kidjo Are Talking About Living Life and Getting It on “Aye Kan”

Is it jaye or the hustle? On “Aye Kan,” Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr tap into the rhythm of real life and everything in between.
Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Remember when we told you that Grammy-winning legend Angélique Kidjo and our own “Celestial Being” Ayra Starr were cooking something special in the studio? Well, the wait is over, and it turns out not even a literal storm could stop this collaboration.

Taking to Instagram to share the backstory, Angélique revealed that the duo joined forces at the iconic Power Station Recording Studio in New York on 22 February—the day of the “Blizzard of the Century.” Despite the freezing winds outside, the energy inside was pure fire. “Not even a storm could have prevented us from singing and dancing together! Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) was born!” the legend shared.

The track is a vibrant, cross-generational anthem that explores the balance between “jaye” (living the life) and the hustle. Ayra Starr brings her signature flair to the lyrics, weaving between English and Yoruba with lines like “Awon kan jaye, awon kan si ma ja waya”—a reminder of the diverse rhythms of life.

The production credits read like a Mavin Records dream team, with Louddaaa handling the beat and the multi-talented Johnny Drille delivering a soulful depth mix.

Watch the official video for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” below:

Watch below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php