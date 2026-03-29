Ayra Starr & Angélique Kidjo Are Talking About Living Life and Getting It on “Aye Kan”

Remember when we told you that Grammy-winning legend Angélique Kidjo and our own “Celestial Being” Ayra Starr were cooking something special in the studio? Well, the wait is over, and it turns out not even a literal storm could stop this collaboration.

Taking to Instagram to share the backstory, Angélique revealed that the duo joined forces at the iconic Power Station Recording Studio in New York on 22 February—the day of the “Blizzard of the Century.” Despite the freezing winds outside, the energy inside was pure fire. “Not even a storm could have prevented us from singing and dancing together! Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?) was born!” the legend shared.

The track is a vibrant, cross-generational anthem that explores the balance between “jaye” (living the life) and the hustle. Ayra Starr brings her signature flair to the lyrics, weaving between English and Yoruba with lines like “Awon kan jaye, awon kan si ma ja waya”—a reminder of the diverse rhythms of life.

The production credits read like a Mavin Records dream team, with Louddaaa handling the beat and the multi-talented Johnny Drille delivering a soulful depth mix.

Watch the official video for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” below:

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