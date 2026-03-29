She’s The Queen! Watch Tiwa Savage Go From ‘You4Me’ to ‘Energy’ at the MOBOs

We are not jealous of the people who were inside Co-op Live arena in Manchester on 26 March watching Tiwa Savage perform at the 2026 MOBO Awards and hearing an unreleased song from her for the very first time. We are completely fine. But if you are a Tiwa Savage fan and you were not there, we think it is safe to say you missed a great deal. Do not worry, we have got you with all the details.

On the red carpet, Tiwa arrived in a structured, architectural floor-length off-the-shoulder dress covered in 3D metallic geometric tiles in silver that gave the whole look a sculptural, mirror-like finish. A short pixie cut with soft finger waves, clean glowing makeup with a nude glossy lip and chunky diamond rings completed the red-carpet moment. She also told the host exactly what 2026 is the year of for her: “MONEY,” she said. No hesitation whatsoever.

For the performance, everything changed. She came out in a cropped multi-coloured leather biker jacket in chocolate brown, black and yellow, worn over a bright yellow bandeau top, a heavily embellished dark mini-skirt with gold hardware and oversized grommets, a white faux-fur attachment at the waist and white and yellow boxing-style boots. Layered chunky gold necklaces and statement gold earrings kept the luxury element running through the whole look.

The set was a masterful two-part medley. She opened with a soulful, stripped-back rendition of “You4Me,” reminding everyone of her incredible vocal range, before a “coin drop” moment shifted the gear entirely.

The transition into her unreleased song “Energy” was a full production—a troupe of dancers in monochromatic red streetwear, Afro-fusion choreography, architectural stage arches and bold lighting shifting from deep purples to fiery reds. It was Tiwa Savage at full capacity and Manchester felt every bit of it.

Watch below: