Tiwa Savage’s “You4Me” Video Is a Soft R&B Dream with a Touch of Romance

Have you caught the vibe in Tiwa Savage’s latest single “You4Me” yet? We’re pretty sure you have. The music superstar dropped the love song back in April, and now the official video is here to bring even more energy to the track.

As you probably already know, the song leans into R&B and Soul and might just be part of her upcoming album, which she’s hinted is titled “This One Is Personal.” “You4Me” is a gentle love song that says, in the simplest way, “we’re meant to be.” “For my R&B lovers,” Tiwa says, and this one’s truly for them.

The visuals match the song’s laid-back and romantic feel, and yes, we even get to see Tiwa showing off a few dance moves in the video.

Watch the music video below.