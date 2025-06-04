Yelé’s New Track “Outside” Is the Breakup Song That Gets You

Connect with us

Music

Yelé’s “Outside” is the breakup track for when you’re healing, glowing, and not texting back.
Yelé is inviting listeners into her world, a space where rhythm meets emotion, with her brand new single “Outside.”

“Outside” is a soulful Afro-R&B track that explores the emotional back-and-forth of toxic love. It captures the ache of longing for closeness that no longer brings comfort and the courage it takes to choose healing instead. Yelé delivers an intimate, honest reflection on letting go, even when it hurts. It is a breakup anthem for the soft yet strong, for anyone who has ever loved deeply and had to walk away.

Rooted in a musically rich upbringing, Yelé draws from her Sierra Leonean and Jamaican heritage and her life in South London to shape her unique sound. Her artistry infuses pulsing Afrobeats, smooth R&B, fiery dancehall and UK urban influences, all woven together with bold emotion and clarity.

In “Outside,” her layered harmonies, silky vocal delivery and sharp rhythmic sense come together to create something both familiar and fresh. It is a track that lingers not just in your ears, but in your feelings.

Have a listen below.

