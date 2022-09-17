Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Ify & Yele’s Intimate Civil Wedding

Don’t we just love this sweet phenomenon called love? Every day, we’ve got new reasons to love Love, and today is no exception! Ify and Yele are giving us a lot to blush and smile about as they take the most beautiful legal steps.

The lovebirds who first met through a mutual friend and then took things up some notches after Yele’s smooth slide into the DM are now legally husband and wife! They exchanged their vows in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony and it was an intimately sweet affair. Ify and Yele’s photos have us drooling and we bet you’ll love them too.

Catch all the feels of #alovelikeus with these lovely civil wedding photos of Ify and Yele below.

