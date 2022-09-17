Connect with us

Legally Mr & Mrs! Catch all the Feels of Ify & Yele’s Intimate Civil Wedding

New Music: Kay Phillz - Valid

New EP: Idowest - Chico Amante

Everyone Dressed Up in Their Best Ojuju Look for the Premiere of Greoh Studios, ' "Brotherhood"

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on “Inkblot Meet And Greet” (Season 3)

Meet the 37 Contestants for the 2022 ‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria’ Beauty Pageant

Watch the Trailer for Whitney Houston’s Biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Work Brought Nanya & Emeka Together – Now It’s Forever To Go!

President Buhari awards Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume & Folashade Oluwafemiayo with National Honours

The Nominations Are In! Here’s Every African Artiste Nominated For An AFRIMA 2022 Award

Don’t we just love this sweet phenomenon called love? Every day, we’ve got new reasons to love Love, and today is no exception! Ify and Yele are giving us a lot to blush and smile about as they take the most beautiful legal steps.

The lovebirds who first met through a mutual friend and then took things up some notches after Yele’s smooth slide into the DM are now legally husband and wife! They exchanged their vows in a beautiful civil wedding ceremony and it was an intimately sweet affair. Ify and Yele’s photos have us drooling and we bet you’ll love them too.

Catch all the feels of #alovelikeus with these lovely civil wedding photos of Ify and Yele below.

Credits

Bride@ify_ol
Groom@yel3.k
Photography@the.alfe | @wale_visuals
Videography@wale_visuals
Makeup@dt_faces_
Hairstylist@styledbydoubra
Bride’s Outfit@julyetpeters
Groom’s Outfit@maiatafo
Bouquet@adelasflowers
Fascinator@chic_elle.ng
Decor@florenceflowerwall
Planner@avantegardeevents

