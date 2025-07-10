Jessica Nkosi Bloomed Big at Durban July 2025 | Petals, Couture & All

Did you catch all the stunning looks from this year’s Durban July? Of course you did — we brought them to your attention. But just as we were still enjoying all that glamour, South African actress and TV presenter Jessica Nkosi unveiled her look, and naturally, we had to share it. Around here, we always celebrate beauty and style when it’s done this well.

Jessica’s look brought drama and grace in the most stylish way. Her dress opened up like a flower in full bloom, drawing from nature with a sculptural shape that framed her figure. Petals in bold shades of pink and fuchsia wrapped around her in layers, stitched through with gold and bronze threads that gave the fabric a rich, luminous finish.

The crystal and bead details didn’t overwhelm. Instead, they were placed with care, creating texture and highlighting the dress’s floral curves. From the fitted bodice to the sweeping extension of the skirt, every part of the design flowed with intention.

She styled the look with an elegant updo and soft blonde highlights that warmed the entire palette. Her makeup leaned towards sultry eyes and subtle lips, while her statement earrings pulled everything together without taking away from the dress.

This year’s Durban July theme, Marvels of Mzansi, asked guests to draw from South Africa’s icons and heritage. Jessica’s dress rose to the occasion, bringing fantasy, fashion and a nod to natural beauty into one memorable look.