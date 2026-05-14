Sand, Pinstripes, and Peacock Feathers: Tyla’s Met Gala Journey So Far

Three times Tyla has walked into the Met Gala, and three times she has left the internet with something to talk about for weeks. The Grammy-winning South African singer, born Tyla Laura Seethal, has attended fashion’s most watched night in a gown made of actual sand, a pinstripe tribute to a fashion legend, and a peacock-and-crystal Valentino look that stopped people mid-scroll. Every year, a completely different stunning look. Every year, every single detail, from the dress to the nail art, has been intentional. Here is a full breakdown of all three looks.

2024 — Built From Sand (Met Gala Debut)

Theme: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion The Garden of Time

For her very first Met Gala, Tyla wore a custom Balmain gown by creative director Olivier Rousteing that was, quite literally, made of sand. Rousteing cast a plaster mould of her body months in advance, then pressed real sand grains and micro-crystal studs in three shades onto an organza base to create a strapless, body-moulded gown with a sweeping mermaid train. The dress was so perfectly formed to her frame that she had to be carried up the Met steps, and later that night, Rousteing cut it off her with scissors. It could only ever be worn once. That was the whole point.

She paired it with an hourglass-shaped clutch, yellow gold earrings with aquamarine and blue topaz by John Hardy, a gold collar necklace by Alexis Bittar, and 3D chain nail art mimicking dripping sand. Look curated by stylist Katie Qian.

On beauty: makeup artists Ernest Robinson and Ryan Burke used Pat McGrath Labs to build a bronzed, sun-kissed base with a smoky eye and glazed cinnamon lip. Hairstylist Yusef Williams gave her a wet-look micro-bob, a nod to her song “Water.”

2025 — Black Dandy in Pinstripes

Theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style/Tailored for You

In 2025, Tyla traded sand for pinstripes. She wore a custom Jacquemus look: a corseted, off-the-shoulder dress in navy pinstripe poplin with sequin-threaded detailing, layered under an oversized men’s shirt that fell into a floor-length cape. The whole look paid tribute to the late André Leon Talley, Vogue’s iconic former editor-at-large. Stylist Law Roach confirmed the homage on Instagram Stories.

She accessorised with over 30 carats of diamonds from Pandora, including a working diamond-set monocle and a six-carat heart-shaped pendant. A very Talley touch.

On beauty: Pat McGrath channelled Josephine Baker, Dorothy Dandridge, and Jean Harlow with smoky warm-toned eyes and tonal red lips. Hairstylist Yusef gave her a platinum blonde pixie cut set into voluminous pin curls for a full old Hollywood moment.

2026 — Peacock and Crystals, All the Way Down

Theme: Costume Art/Fashion Is Art

For her third appearance, Tyla wore a custom Valentino Garavani gown with a plunging bodice constructed from cascading diamond chains, flowing into a vivid turquoise drop-waist skirt with a high slit. Feather detailing ran down the arms in a peacock-inspired finish. She wore Valentino’s Open Toe Révélé Pumps in aquamarine, a bejewelled silver belt, and silver wrist pendants. Styled by Law Roach.

On beauty: makeup artist Esther Edeme using Valentino Beauty created a full-body glow with wet-look skin, body shimmer across the décolletage, and micro crystal accents around the eyes, all pulling from the peacock and aquatic references in the gown. Hairstylist Yusef Williams shaped her hair into long, high-gloss wet waves. Nail artist Coca Michelle finished the look with a peacock-feather manicure and a pop of OPI pink under the tips.