Tyla Channels Old Hollywood & South African Cool in Jacquemus at the Met Gala

Kelani Fatai Oladimeji Is the Nigerian Artist Behind the Cover of Tina Knowles’ Memoir "Matriarch"

Osas Ighodaro Steps Behind & In Front of the Camera for Upcoming Film "Safari"

Burna Boy Throws an Epic First Met Gala After-Party & It Was a Blast | See Photos

Tems, Burna Boy, Ayo Edebiri & More Nigerian Stars Gave the Met Gala a Masterclass in African Style

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

Black Dandy, Time Queen: Janelle Monáe Brought the Revolution to the Met

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Served a Fashion Moment in Red at Her First-Ever Met Gala

Ayo Edebiri Turned Her Nigerian Heritage Into High Fashion at the Met Gala

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala in a Marc Jacobs Suit and a Baby Bump

Tyla Channels Old Hollywood & South African Cool in Jacquemus at the Met Gala

Tyla’s 2025 Met Gala look was a showstopper—crafted by Jacquemus, styled by Law Roach, and brought to life with 30 carats of diamonds and vintage glam by Pat McGrath.
Tyla made a bold return to the Met Gala this year with a look that reimagined old Hollywood through a strikingly modern lens. For her sophomore appearance at fashion’s biggest night, the South African star swapped braids for a short blonde cut, styled in soft, voluminous pin curls. The transformation was cinematic — calling back to screen sirens like Josephine Baker, Dorothy Dandridge and Jean Harlow — but unmistakably Tyla.

Her look was a collaboration between herself, stylist Law Roach and Jacquemus, who crafted a custom design that revisited the elegance of classic Black tailoring. The corseted dress, cut from crisp poplin, was paired with an oversized men’s shirt, both finely pinstriped with sequinned threads and transparent crystals. Embroidery details were deliberately irregular and raw, adorned with delicate crystal fil coupé embellishments. The result is a silhouette that carried a sense of unfinished beauty. The navy pinstripe and exaggerated shirt structure also paid homage to the late fashion icon André Leon Talley.

Together, Tyla and Law Roach delivered a masterclass in styling, finishing the look with over 30 carats of diamonds from Pandora. The accessories offered a subtle nod to menswear’s love of timepieces — including a custom-set diamond monocle with a working magnifying lens, and a heart-shaped six-carat lab-grown diamond pendant from Pandora’s Me chain and Talisman collection.

For makeup, Tyla turned to legendary artist Pat McGrath, who created a look that echoed the glamour of mid-century cinema while keeping things fresh. Warm-toned smoky eyes, sculpted red lips, and glowing skin brought the full vision to life.

Last year, Tyla made her Met Gala debut in a sculptural gown made from real sand and microcrystals, cast on a mould of her body. The hourglass silhouette was complemented by a handheld timepiece, presenting her as the Mistress of Time and Land, a poetic interpretation of 2024’s The Garden of Time theme.

