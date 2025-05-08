Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

David Oyelowo Hit the Spirit Tunnel Like a Star and Danced All the Way In

BN TV Scoop Style

Damson Idris Pulled Up in a Race Car, Unzipped a Suit & Gave Us Culture at the Met Gala

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo Let Love Lead in "God Design" Video" feat. Phyno

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Mercy Aigbe Opens Up to BellaNaija About Her AMVCA Nod & Nollywood Legacy

BN TV Scoop

Mike Epps Brought Uncle Energy and Pure Vibes to the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Cuisine

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shows Why Corn Belongs in Your Pepper Soup

BN TV Cuisine

Looking for a Healthy, Easy & Filling Meal? Kwankyewaa's Kitchen Has the Perfect Anytime Recipe

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML’s “Angelina” Video is Soft, Sweet and So Easy to Love

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uncover the Secrets in "Raji and the Beast" Starring Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis & More | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez Channels Italian Drama in His New Single “Follow Her” with Kizz Daniel

BN TV

David Oyelowo Hit the Spirit Tunnel Like a Star and Danced All the Way In

You’ve got to see David Oyelowo’s joyful dance down the Spirit Tunnel and hear what he had to say about his kids, Doechii, and not being the “cool dad.”
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We’re making noise for David Oyelowo today, and with good reason. You simply have to see the way he danced his way into the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show. What a moment it was.

As the British-Nigerian actor stepped into the tunnel, he was his usual cool and lively self. A mix of surprise and joy lit up his face as he was met with a cheerful crowd singing, clapping and cheering him on. Naturally, he did what had to be done — he broke into dance. One leg up, a little spin, some clapping, more dancing, another turn. It was playful, full of ease, and so fun to watch. He even dropped a few new moves, and we loved every second of it.

Once seated for a chat with Jennifer Hudson, Oyelowo opened up about his family — his musician wife and their artistically gifted children. Though he’s clearly close to them, he admitted with a laugh that his kids don’t think he’s cool. One moment that cost him major “cool points” was not knowing who Doechii was. Hard to believe, right? In his defence, he said he’s not really into music.

Watch his unforgettable tunnel entrance below and don’t miss the full conversation.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php