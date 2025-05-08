David Oyelowo Hit the Spirit Tunnel Like a Star and Danced All the Way In

We’re making noise for David Oyelowo today, and with good reason. You simply have to see the way he danced his way into the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show. What a moment it was.

As the British-Nigerian actor stepped into the tunnel, he was his usual cool and lively self. A mix of surprise and joy lit up his face as he was met with a cheerful crowd singing, clapping and cheering him on. Naturally, he did what had to be done — he broke into dance. One leg up, a little spin, some clapping, more dancing, another turn. It was playful, full of ease, and so fun to watch. He even dropped a few new moves, and we loved every second of it.

Once seated for a chat with Jennifer Hudson, Oyelowo opened up about his family — his musician wife and their artistically gifted children. Though he’s clearly close to them, he admitted with a laugh that his kids don’t think he’s cool. One moment that cost him major “cool points” was not knowing who Doechii was. Hard to believe, right? In his defence, he said he’s not really into music.

Watch his unforgettable tunnel entrance below and don’t miss the full conversation.