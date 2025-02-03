Doechii’s Grammy Speech Left Us All Inspired | You’ve Got to Watch It!

Oh my! The Grammys last night were filled with so many emotional, historic moments, and we’re trying to keep up. First, we saw Tems make history with her win, then Beyoncé’s surprised reaction, now a viral meme, and now, Doechii’s speech, which we’ll remember for ages, has given us the perfect motivation to start the week off right!

In her moment of glory, when Doechii received her Grammy for Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal” from Cardi B, she was overwhelmed with emotion. As her mum walked her to the stage and stood proudly behind her, Doechii couldn’t hold back her gratitude. “I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me,” she said. The connection to Tems’ emotional tribute to her mum was instantly apparent. It’s incredible to see the love and support these women share with their mothers.

In the rest of her speech, Doechii reflected on the history of the award, sharing that only three women have won it since it was introduced in 1989: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and now, herself. She spoke about how much work she poured into the album, sharing, “I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I’ve bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get.”

Doechii’s words didn’t stop there. She also used her moment to inspire others, especially Black women. “I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there are watching me right now, and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible. Anything is possible” she said, firing up the crowd before finishing with an inspiring note that left everyone on their feet, applauding.

The Swamp Princess has officially become the Grammy Queen! Watch her unforgettable acceptance speech below.

See photos from her performance