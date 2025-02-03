You Need To See Cynthia Erivo’s Stunning Look & Electrifying Performance at the 67th Grammys

At the 67th Grammys, Cynthia Erivo kept things refreshingly understated. She arrived in a navy gown with a sleek metallic collar and a discreet midriff cutout—a look that balanced modern edge with classic elegance. As alway, her signature sculpted nails were on point, perfectly completing the look.

After dazzling on the red carpet, the “Wicked” star later lit up the stage for a special tribute to the late Quincy Jones. The segment honoured the legendary producer and composer with a medley of songs he helped shape throughout his remarkable career.

Joined by jazz icon Herbie Hancock, Cynthia delivered a soulful rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon,” famously arranged by Quincy Jones for Frank Sinatra and Count Basie in 1964. The tribute also featured Jacob Collier, Lainey Wilson, Stevie Wonder, and Janelle Monae.

A Grammy winner herself, first recognised in 2017 for “The Color Purple” cast album, Cynthia’s recent portrayal in “Wicked” earned significant critical acclaim, edging her closer to that coveted EGOT status. With a Tony for her Broadway performance in “The Colour Purple” and an Emmy for its televised version, an Oscar would complete the prestigious quartet.

See Cynthia’s stunning red carpet look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife)

Check out her performance below: