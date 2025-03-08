‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Expands Cast with Ayra Starr, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Shamz Garuba & More

Additional cast members have been announced for the film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling novel, “Children of Blood and Bone.” Afrobeats star Ayra Starr and veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe–Damijo are among the latest names joining the highly anticipated production.

Also confirmed are Pamilerin Ayodeji, Shamz Garuba, British-Nigerian basketball player Temi Fagbenle, Zackary Momoh, Kola Bodunde, and Saniyya Sidney.

They join an already stacked lineup led by South African actress Thuso Mbedu, who takes on the role of Zélie, the young woman at the heart of the story. Tosin Cole will play her older brother Tzain, while Amandla Stenberg and Damson Idris portray Princess Amari and Prince Inan. Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to play King Saran, with Academy Award winner Regina King as Queen Nehanda.

The film also features an impressive lineup of award-winning stars, including EGOT Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Lashana Lynch.

Directed by Gina Prince–Bythewood, “Children of Blood and Bone” is set in the mythical kingdom of Orïsha, where the maji once possessed powerful magic before King Saran sought to eliminate it. After the Raid left many maji dead and the survivors powerless, Zélie stumbles upon a way to bring magic back. Alongside her brother Tzain and Princess Amari, who rebels against her father’s rule, she embarks on a dangerous journey to restore what was lost. But standing in their way is Prince Inan, who is determined to stop them at all costs.

Filming is set to begin in South Africa, with a planned release in early 2027.