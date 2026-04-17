A Cinema Experience Designed for Every Child

For many families, going to the cinema is simple: buy a ticket, grab popcorn, and enjoy the show.

But for parents of children on the autism spectrum, it’s often not that easy. The loud sounds, dark rooms, and crowded spaces can feel overwhelming. Add the fear of being judged if a child reacts differently, and what should be a fun outing can quickly become stressful.

So, many families simply stay home.

This May, Autism Circle of Support is changing that story. They are creating a sensory-friendly cinema experience designed specifically for children with autism and sensory sensitivities, an environment where families can finally enjoy the movies without anxiety or pressure.

Instead of the usual cinema setting, the experience is thoughtfully adapted: sound levels are reduced, lighting is softened (not completely dark), and children are free to move, express themselves, and simply be. Most importantly, it’s a judgment-free space where families feel seen, understood, and supported.

The event will take place on Saturday, 9th May 2026, from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Silverbird Cinema, with attendance set at ₦2,000 per caregiver and child. To ensure a calm and comfortable experience for every family, slots are limited.

However, the Autism Circle of Support is clear about one thing, cost should not be a barrier. Families who may not be able to afford the fee are still encouraged to register, and support will be considered. In addition, transport logistics will be available for families who need assistance getting to the venue, ensuring that access goes beyond just the ticket.

This experience is thoughtfully curated for children with autism, their parents, caregivers, and families looking for a more inclusive and supportive recreational outing. More than just a movie, this initiative is about creating moments of belonging, ease, and shared joy. It’s a reminder that inclusion isn’t just about access it’s about designing experiences where every child can participate fully.

To attend, interested families are encouraged to register, complete payment, and await confirmation due to limited capacity. Because every child deserves to experience joy comfortably, freely, and without compromise.

For enquiries:

[email protected]

08085255769

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