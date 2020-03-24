Connect with us

#StayHome: Silverbird is Temporarily Closing All Cinema Locations in Nigeria to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

Were You an Attendee at #AMVCA7? Here's What You Need to Do

How You Can Help the Elderly (And Anyone!) take Coronavirus Seriously

UPDATE: Here's What Lagos State is Doing to Ensure Everyone is Safe & Healthy during the Coronavirus Outbreak

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has tested Positive to COVID-19

Legendary African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Passes from Coronavirus

There are Now 42 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria

What Not to Do During the Coronavirus Outbreak

#Coronavirus: Confirmed Cases have Passed 382,000 Worldwide | Check Out Recent Updates

Nigeria is Moving Closer to a Total Lock-down as More Cases of Coronavirus are Confirmed | Here's What's Happening

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

The management of Silverbird is temporarily closing its cinemas nationwide, to ensure every necessary precaution is taken for the safety of everyone.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the management, it says:

The management of Silverbird Cinemas has decided to shut down operations temporarily in all cinema location across Nigeria In order to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus.
Your health and safety are our number one priority. #StayHome and Stay Safe.

Read the full statement below:

Photo Credit: Silverbirdgroup.com

