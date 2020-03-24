StayHome: Silverbird is Temporarily Closing All Cinema Locations in Nigeria to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

The management of Silverbird is temporarily closing its cinemas nationwide, to ensure every necessary precaution is taken for the safety of everyone.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the management, it says:

The management of Silverbird Cinemas has decided to shut down operations temporarily in all cinema location across Nigeria In order to combat the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Your health and safety are our number one priority. #StayHome and Stay Safe.

