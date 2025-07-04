Connect with us

Polo Luxury Strengthens Global Partnership at 2025 Novelty Showcase

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Polo Luxury, one of Nigeria’s leading luxury goods companies, proudly participated in the 2025 Watches and Wonders exhibition in Geneva—Switzerland’s premier showcase of fine watchmaking. This strategic presence underscores Polo’s dedication to global collaboration, innovation, and delivering authentic luxury experiences.

This year’s record-breaking event brought together key global stakeholders and industry leaders, including the Executive Director of Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana, who was present for the exclusive previews of the 2025 novelties, the showcase of latest watch innovations from the world’s most iconic horological houses such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, and Chopard, among others.

The high point of the 2025 novelty showcase was the unveiling of Rolex’s latest innovative masterpieces, led by the Rolex Land-Dweller 2025. This extraordinary model, born from an imagination in perpetual motion, reflects a unique blend of timeless aesthetics, technical brilliance, and artisanal excellence.

From its meticulously engineered movement to its elegantly integrated case and bracelet, the new Land- Dweller embodies Rolex’s unmatched innovation and endless pursuit of perfection, a true statement of prestige designed for those with a refined taste for exclusivity and enduring craftsmanship.

Also, Cartier seamlessly blurs the lens between reality and imagination with its array of enchanting timepieces, ranging from the versatile Panthère de Cartier to the functional Tank à Guichets.

Other notable brands released novelties, including Piaget with the launch of its Sixtie watch; IWC, unveiling the Ingenieur Automatic 42, featuring a case and integrated bracelet made of hard and scratch-resistant black zirconium oxide ceramic; Frederique Constant with the new Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture featuring the collectors’ favourite colour, a salmon version on a 40mm steel case; and Montblanc, merging tradition with modernity with the Iced Sea Automatic Date.

All these newly unveiled luxury masterpieces will soon be available to Polo Luxury’s esteemed clientele who desire to experience the latest in horological innovation and timeless elegance.

According to Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director of Polo Luxury Group, stated:

Watches and Wonders is the pinnacle event of our industry. This year, there was a clear focus on integrated case-bracelet design. Rolex made a bold statement with the unveiling of the new Land-Dweller, a timepiece that represents over seven years of dedicated development, she said.

As the official partner of one of the world’s most esteemed global brands, Polo Luxury continues to elevate its offerings to match international standards and redefine the luxury retail experience in Africa.

About Polo
Polo Luxury is one of Nigeria’s foremost luxury retail brand and official retailer of the world’s most prestigious timepieces, fine jewelry, and lifestyle accessories for over three decades. As the exclusive partner to globally celebrated brands such as Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, IWC, Montblanc, and Swarovski, Polo is trusted by discerning clientele for its unrivaled authenticity, craftsmanship, and service excellence.

