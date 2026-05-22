BMONI and Mastercard Partner to Unlock Instant Card Access for Consumers in Nigeria

Mastercard and BMONI, an AI-powered financial platform focused on simplifying access to money, have announced a collaboration to introduce a new generation of virtual and physical payment cards designed to enable seamless local and global transactions for consumers in Nigeria.

Powered by Mastercard’s global payment network, the solution enables users to instantly create multiple Naira and US dollar-denominated virtual and physical cards that are globally accepted and ready for use within seconds, with all card management handled seamlessly within the BMONI app. The collaboration marks one of the first locally issued international card programs in Nigeria, enabled by new card issuance models introduced by Mastercard to accelerate digital payments adoption among fintech companies in the market.

With Nigeria’s e-commerce market projected to exceed $26 billion by 2030, the demand for globally accepted, instantly issued digital payment solutions continues to grow. BMONI’s card offering, built on Mastercard’s trusted network, responds to this shift by enabling users to operate more seamlessly across currencies and everyday spending.

Dr. Folasade Femi-Lawal, country manager, West Africa at Mastercard, said: “Nigeria’s digital economy is growing rapidly, and consumers need payment solutions that keep pace. Our collaboration with BMONI brings together Mastercard’s trusted global network with an innovative platform like BMONI to deliver real value to consumers, instant card access, multi-currency flexibility and seamless transactions across borders.” Ashwin Ravichandran, Head of Product at BMONI, said: “At BMONI, our focus has always been simple, which is remove the friction between people and their money. This collaboration with Mastercard allows us to deliver global access and a level of control that simply has not existed before.”

Beyond enabling access, the solution introduces greater control over how users manage their finances. By allowing the creation of multiple cards for different purposes, including everyday spending, subscriptions, travel, savings, cross-border payments and remote work, users can better organize and track their financial activity in real time. It is a practical step toward the speed, convenience and global acceptance, that Nigerian consumers increasingly expect from their financial tools.

The BMONI Mastercard is available now. Users can download the BMONI app via the App Store or Google Play, complete identity verification and begin creating cards instantly.

About BMONI

BMONI is an AI-powered financial platform designed to simplify how individuals access, manage, and move money. The platform enables users to create and manage multiple Naira and US Dollar cards, supporting everyday transactions, cross-border payments, and personalized financial control through a seamless digital experience.

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About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

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