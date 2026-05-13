Tributes Pour In for Alexx Ekubo as the Nollywood Actor Passes On at 40

The Nigerian film industry is mourning the loss of actor Alexx Ekubo, whose passing was announced yesterday, 12 May. Reports have confirmed that the actor passed on at a private medical facility in Lagos on Monday, 11 May 2026.

While he had been notably quiet on social media since late 2024, the news has still come as a profound shock to fans and colleagues alike. Known for his charm, humour, and easy screen presence, Alexx became one of the most recognisable faces in modern Nollywood, building a career that connected with audiences across film, television, and social media.

Since the news broke, heartfelt tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry. Ebuka Obi–Uchendu shared the simple but emotional message, “Ikuku. Naa n’udo,” while Johnny Drille and Timini Egbuson expressed shock at the news, with Timini writing, “Rest well King Alex.” Rita Dominic also reacted with a broken heart emoji, reflecting the sadness many people are feeling right now.

From his early days after competing in Mr Nigeria in 2010 to becoming a familiar leading man on our screens, Alexx built a filmography filled with memorable roles. He starred in films including “The Bling Lagosians,” “Omo Ghetto: The Saga,” and “Weekend Getaway.” His final film appearance in “Afamefuna” saw him play Paul, a role many viewers praised for the depth and maturity he brought to the screen.

For many, Alexx was more than just an actor; he was a friend to the industry. He leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances, warmth, charisma, and a career that made its mark on Nollywood.

See how his colleagues and friends are paying tribute to him.

Oh Alex 💔 — Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) May 12, 2026

Ikuku. Naa n’udo 🙏🏾💔 — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) May 12, 2026

💔💔 — Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) May 12, 2026