Omoluabi Ayato: Goldberg Showcases the Unique Beauty of the African Culture at the AMVCA10

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Day was a spectacular affair that transported us straight into the vibrant heart of Africa’s cultural tapestry. From the dazzling fashion statements to the soul-stirring performances and mouth-watering cuisine, it was a true celebration of the rich heritage.

But amidst the kaleidoscope of colours and traditions, this brand stood out as one of the champions of the cultural pride – Goldberg, one of the Premium Lager Beers that has become synonymous with celebrating the essence of Africa. And what better way to honour the sartorial excellence than by presenting the coveted Best Dressed Male and Female awards?

The dynamic duo of Neo and Venita Akpofure stole the show, sashaying down the red carpet in their magnificent Itsekiri regalia. Their regal presence and impeccable style left us all in awe, and rightfully so, as they walked away with a cool 1 Million Naira each, courtesy of the ever-generous Goldberg brand.

But the AMVCA Cultural Day was a true feast for the senses, with each attendee bringing their unique cultural flair to the forefront. From Yemi Cregz‘s seamless blend of Yoruba Aso Oke and South-South wrapper style to Sofia Chisom‘s beaded Edo cap, it was a celebration of diversity that left us all mesmerized.

And let’s not forget the regal presence of Tana Adelana and Tomike Adeoye, who brought the spice of Northern Nigeria with their Hausa and Fulani ensembles, while Alex Ekubo‘s simple yet elegant Igbo outfit exuded a timeless charm.

Kunle Aroyehun, the Senior Brand Manager of Goldberg gladly stated;

We are delighted to not just present the Best Dressed award to the Omoluabis- Neo and Venita, who look incredible while honouring their Itsekiri ancestry, but also to be part of this celebration which captures the essence of African Fashion in all its diversity and splendour for which Goldberg stands for.

Indeed, Goldberg’s involvement in the AMVCA Cultural Night is a testament to its unwavering commitment to preserving, promoting, and redefining the rich cultural tapestry of Nigeria. This event was more than just a showcase; it was a celebration of identity, a reminder of the beauty that lies within the vibrant traditions.

Raising a glass of Goldberg to the AMVCA Cultural Night and the endless tapestry of cultures that make the nation truly unique. Cheers and long live the spirit of Africa!

